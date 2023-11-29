Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film rental price sparks huge fan debate

By Katie Louise Smith

The Eras Tour concert film will reportedly cost $19.89 to rent for 48 hours.

Good news: Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film is finally coming to streaming. Slightly less good news: You'll have to pay to watch it, and it's only available to rent... not buy.

Yep, The Eras Tour film is officially hitting VOD services on December 13th in honour of Taylor's birthday, which means fans will be able to stream the entire film in the comfort of their own home.

The movie previously ran in theatres, clocking in at around 2 hours and 45 minutes, but Taylor has now confirmed that she'll be dropping the "extended" cut on streaming, which includes 'Wildest Dreams', 'Long Live' and 'The Archer'. (Sadly, 'cardigan' and 'no body, no crime ft. HAIM' will not be included in the film.)

While some fans can't wait to watch the concert film again, others have been left a little disappointed by the price of the rental. The Eras Tour concert film will cost $19.89 to rent for 48 hours, but some fans think it's way too expensive.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour rental price sparks debate amongst fans. Picture: Taylor Swift Productions, John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor has often been criticised by her fans and people outside of the fandom over her endless stream of in-demand merch and vinyl variants. Of course, these things cost money, and more often than not, it can be quite pricey for fans.

It's important to note that Taylor is by no means forcing any of her fans to buy anything. It's not a requirement to purchase everything she releases but the most hardcore fans (and casual fans, too) often feel pressure to get their hands on the exclusive items to complete their collections.

So when the price to rent Taylor's Eras Tour movie was reported by TODAY, fans were a bit taken aback by it.

One fan wrote: "I’ve been thinking about this for an hour and I’ve decided charging for a theatre ticket, then to rent and then probably to watch on a streaming service is overkill."

Another added: "Gotta say, if i’m spending $19.89 on a movie, i better own that for life and not just rent it."

Alongside the complaints, however, there's also thousands of people coming to Taylor's defence.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour movie will reportedly cost $19.89 to rent for 48 days. Picture: Getty

The $19.89 rental price is standard for VOD prices. For films that are still in theatres or have just been released on VOD services, the price to rent them is often somewhere around $19.99.

Barbie, which was released this year, cost around $24.99 to rent when it dropped on streaming services a few months ago. Saw X and The Exorcist: Believer were also both priced at $19.99 to rent when they were first released on streaming.

Taylor's pricing is therefore in keeping with the standard of VOD services.

$19.89 seems a lot for a rental or is that just me? I know I’m aging myself, but when I worked at a video store it was like $3.99 for 5 days. https://t.co/Eh0I8Ndxqu — Jessica Parks 💗🦋 (@jessica_parks) November 27, 2023

I’ve been thinking about this for an hour and I’ve decided charging for a theatre ticket, then to rent and then probably to watch on a streaming service is overkill https://t.co/ogeZVqzwH4 — Chris Swiftie™ (@HuffleBoy) November 27, 2023

📹| @TODAYshow reports that the rental price for The Eras Tour concert film is $19.89



The standard rental prices for movies is $20 or more for 48 hrs. For comparison, Barbie, a movie released this year was $25.pic.twitter.com/u6Ul9NQjEe — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 27, 2023

Some of you remember that you paid $19.89 to see The Eras Tour in theaters ONE time right? And some of you did that MULTIPLE times. How is paying $19.89 for a 48 hour rental worse than that? You can watch it up to ~16 times in those 48 hrs. That's a bargain compared to theaters — Meg 🩵 (@TheOldMeg) November 27, 2023

The Eras Tour concert film will be available to rent on VOD services such as Apple TV+, Vudu, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play and YouTube from December 13th.

It's unclear if the price will be reduced later down the line, like the other titles, but we'll update this article as soon as there is an update.

