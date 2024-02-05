Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo shut down feud rumours in viral Grammys video

By Katie Louise Smith

Despite fan speculation and rumours, Taylor and Olivia both showed support for each other during the 2024 Grammys ceremony.

If you're still wondering whether or not Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo are feuding, or whether or not they're actually still friends, here's your answer...

Over the past few years, fans of both Olivia and Taylor have noticed that the two artists no longer interact in the way they used to. In 2020, Olivia used to reference Taylor's influence in interviews all the time, and Taylor would congratulate Olivia on her music releases.

Fans are convinced that that all changed when Taylor was retroactively credited on Olivia's 'Deja Vu' following claims that certain parts of the song were similar to 'Cruel Summer'.

Rumours that the two stars had fallen out then quickly started to spread. While Taylor has never addressed the speculation, Olivia addressed the chatter in 2023 confirming to Rolling Stone that she "[doesn't] have beef with anyone."

Now, it seems like they've officially quashed all of that speculation after a friendly moment at the 2024 Grammys while Olivia was performing on stage.

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo put an end to fan-fuelled feud rumours with sweet gestures at Grammys. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Last night (Feb 4), both Taylor and Olivia showed up to the Grammys as nominees for their work on Midnights and Guts, respectively. Olivia also performed her Grammy nominated track 'Vampire', as Taylor watched on in the audience.

Throughout the performance, the camera panned to Taylor showing her up on her feet, singing and dancing along to the song. For context as to why that stands out to fans: A bizarre theory that the song was actually about Taylor went viral soon after it was released.

At the end of Olivia's performance, Taylor can be seen taking part in the standing ovation, clapping and cheering Olivia on. Another shot of Olivia blowing a kiss in Taylor's general direction has also gone viral, but it appears as though Olivia directed that at someone else in the front row.

But when Taylor was announced as the winner of Album of the Year, Olivia also stood up and cheered. Two very sweet gestures that confirm that the two are friendly.

Now that fans know for sure that Taylor and Olivia are on friendly terms, here's hoping that all the rumours, speculation and theories about whether or not they fell out can stop.

Time to move on and stop pitting the two incredibly successful artists against each other!

