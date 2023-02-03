Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called out for son’s Astroworld birthday party

3 February 2023, 12:24

By Sam Prance

People have accused Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott of being insensitive to the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are facing backlash after celebrating their son Aire's birthday with an Astroworld-themed party.

In 2021, Travis Scott came under fire after 10 people tragically lost their lives during his setlist at his annual Astroworld music festival. There was a crowd surge and Travis continued his performance while people were dying. Travis has since said that he was unaware of what was happening and apologised to the victim's families. He also covered their funeral costs.

Now, Travis and his wife Kylie Jenner are being called "disgusting" after throwing an Astroworld-themed party for their son.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner's shocking faux lion head dress praised by PETA

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called out for son’s Astroworld birthday party
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called out for son’s Astroworld birthday party. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, @kyliejenner via Instagram

Yesterday (Feb 2), Kylie and Travis' son Aire turned one. To celebrate, Kylie and Travis threw Aire an elaborate party and Kylie shared images from the special day on Instagram. Alongside a ball pit and an array of toys, Kylie shared a glimpse of Aire's party. The party's entrance was a giant inflatable model of Aire's face in the style of the Astroworld festival entrance.

As a result, people began accusing Kylie and Travis of being insensitive to the victims of the Astroworld tragedy. One person tweeted: "Kylie Jenner still doing Astroworld-themed parties after what happened in Astroworld is disgusting. A 9-year-old kid died there, please."

Someone else added: "Kinda in bad taste for Kylie to decorate her kids birthday party like Astroworld considering what happened".

Kylie and Travis have also thrown similar parties for their daughter Stormi in the past.

As it stands, Kylie and Travis are yet to respond to the backlash. We shall update you if they do.

Read more Kylie Jenner news here:

WATCH: Lockwood & Co. cast interview each other

Trending on PopBuzz

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Seth Rogen's Superbad comments have sparked a debate about the best high school movie

Seth Rogen joked no one's made a good high school movie since Superbad and people are pressed

News

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour ticket prices: How much are Beyoncé tickets?

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour ticket prices: How much are Beyoncé tickets?

Beyonce

A Simple Favor sequel starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick is officially happening.

A Simple Favor sequel starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick is officially happening

News

The Umbrella Academy season 4: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

The Umbrella Academy season 4: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

The Umbrella Academy