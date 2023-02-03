Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called out for son’s Astroworld birthday party

By Sam Prance

People have accused Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott of being insensitive to the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are facing backlash after celebrating their son Aire's birthday with an Astroworld-themed party.

In 2021, Travis Scott came under fire after 10 people tragically lost their lives during his setlist at his annual Astroworld music festival. There was a crowd surge and Travis continued his performance while people were dying. Travis has since said that he was unaware of what was happening and apologised to the victim's families. He also covered their funeral costs.

Now, Travis and his wife Kylie Jenner are being called "disgusting" after throwing an Astroworld-themed party for their son.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner's shocking faux lion head dress praised by PETA

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called out for son’s Astroworld birthday party. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, @kyliejenner via Instagram

Yesterday (Feb 2), Kylie and Travis' son Aire turned one. To celebrate, Kylie and Travis threw Aire an elaborate party and Kylie shared images from the special day on Instagram. Alongside a ball pit and an array of toys, Kylie shared a glimpse of Aire's party. The party's entrance was a giant inflatable model of Aire's face in the style of the Astroworld festival entrance.

As a result, people began accusing Kylie and Travis of being insensitive to the victims of the Astroworld tragedy. One person tweeted: "Kylie Jenner still doing Astroworld-themed parties after what happened in Astroworld is disgusting. A 9-year-old kid died there, please."

Someone else added: "Kinda in bad taste for Kylie to decorate her kids birthday party like Astroworld considering what happened".

Kylie and Travis have also thrown similar parties for their daughter Stormi in the past.

Kylie Jennef still doing Astroworld themed parties after what happened in Astroworld is disgusting. A 9-years-old kid died there, please. — alessandra but not ambrosio (@sallioaux) February 2, 2023

Kinda in bad taste for Kylie to decorate her kids birthday party like Astroworld considering what happened 🥴 — Al (@alliekahlke) February 2, 2023

Kylie and Travis choosing astroworld looking decor for their childrens party… yeah they not seeing heaven. — ash (@_ash_vixen) February 3, 2023

Also imagine being the mother of the 9 year old boy who lost his life and barely a year later you see Kylie and Travis having an Astroworld party for their child — Owl (@PugDudeStudi0s) February 3, 2023

kylie using astroworld branding for her children's birthday party is a bit scary to me — j (@gucciandior) February 1, 2023

I know Kylie Jenner did not just throw her kids a mini AstroWorld themed birthday party… pic.twitter.com/QL4Na03vGZ — BreakingBravoBusiness (@breaking_bravo) February 2, 2023

As it stands, Kylie and Travis are yet to respond to the backlash. We shall update you if they do.

Read more Kylie Jenner news here: