Ross Lynch kisses fan in crowd at Lollapalooza show in viral video

19 March 2024, 17:30

Ross Lynch vs. 'The Tower of Truth' | The Driver Era | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Ross Lynch stopped The Driver Era's set to kiss a fan mid-performance.

Ever fantasised about kissing Ross Lynch? Well, a fan's wishes actually came true at Lollapalooza in Argentina on Saturday.

Ross Lynch is no stranger to breaking the internet. From sending fans into meltdown with captivating shirtless performances to responding to rumours about whether or not he actually dated his Austin & Ally co-star Raini Rodriguez, Ross knows how to get people's attention. Just last year, he went viral playing Troye Sivan's video vixen in the 'One of Your Girl's video.

Now, Ross has captured everyone's attention once again and this time it has to do with him kissing a fan while performing.

Ross Lynch kisses fan in crowd at Lollapalooza show in viral video
Ross Lynch kisses fan in crowd at Lollapalooza show in viral video. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, @laraagusss via X

Over the weekend (Mar 16), Ross Lynch performed at Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires, Argentina with his band The Driver Era and, as per usual, Ross closed the show with their fan favourite single 'A Kiss'. However, Ross then asked the audience a question. Towards the end of the song, he asked: "Who wants a kiss?"

Looking out into the audience, Ross then pointed at a fan and said: "You want a kiss?" Moments later, he ran towards the fan and kissed her on the lips before finishing the song.

Naturally, it wasn't long before the moment went viral on social media with fans reacting in both awe and jealousy.

One fan tweeted: "WHAT TBE FUCKDKDNDNDND I VOLUNTEER @RossLynch KISS ME NEXT".

Lord I see what you have done for others!

