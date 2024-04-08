JoJo Siwa says she's creating a new genre called "gay pop" with her song Karma

JoJo Siwa shares BTS of Karma shoot

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa has also compared her music to Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa has opened up about the inspirations behind her new song 'Karma' and said she's creating her own genre with it.

Last week (Apr 5), JoJo Siwa officially shed her child star image with her first adult single 'Karma'. In contrast to her previous music, 'Karma' sees JoJo take on adult themes. JoJo sings: 'Karma's a bitch, I should've known better / If I had a wish, I would've never effed around. " Discussing the track on TikTok, JoJo said she wanted "to make people’s heads turn."

Now, JoJo has compared her brand new era and sound to Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus in a new interview about the song.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa defends her new 'adult era' after intense criticism

JoJo Siwa says she's creating a new genre called "gay pop" with her song Karma. Picture: FOX via Getty Images, Columbia Records

Talking to Billboard, JoJo claimed that 'Karma' is the start of a brand new genre of music called 'gay pop'. She said: "When I first signed with Columbia, I said I wanted to start a new genre of music. They said, 'What do you mean?', and I said, 'It's called 'gay pop'. It's like K-pop but it's gay pop."

Explaining gay pop further, Miley said: "There's a style of dance called jazz funk. It's jazz, it's hip-hop, they have a baby, it's called jazz funk. You can wear sneakers or you can wear jazz shoes. It's kind of in between. I feel like that is this world of music."

JoJo Siwa - Karma (Official Video)

JoJo then compared 'Karma' to songs like 'Applause' by Lady Gaga and 'Cant Be Tamed' Miley Cyrus. She said: "It's that world of music where it's not necessarily pop, it's not giving you Katy Perry 'California Gurls', it's giving you Lady Gaga 'Judas'."

JoJo ended by saying: "I have a vision, I've always had it. I know what I wanna be. I know where I wanna go. I know the level, I know the craziness. I know what I want to make the world believe."

What do you think of 'Karma'?

Read more about JoJo Siwa here: