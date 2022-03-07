Euphoria fans are losing it over this old video of Angus Cloud working as a waiter

7 March 2022, 12:04

By Sam Prance

Before Angus Cloud played Fezco in Euphoria, he worked as a Waffle House waiter.

An old video of Angus Cloud working as a waiter in Waffle House is going viral and fans can't get over how his life changed.

Angus Cloud is an icon, he's a legend and he is the moment. Now, come on now. Not only does he play Fez in Euphoria but he is also set to star in a new thriller called The Line, alongside Halle Bailey and Alex Wolff. However, Angus never actually trained to become an actor. The beloved star was cast in Euphoria after being scouted while walking down the street.

In fact, Angus was a Waffle House employee before Euphoria and now a video of him pre-fame has broken the internet.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Angus Cloud says it "bothers" him when people try to dig into his past

Euphoria fans are losing it over this old video of Angus Cloud working as a waiter
Euphoria fans are losing it over this old video of Angus Cloud working as a waiter. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, @just.darleen via TikTok

Last week (Mar 4), @just.darleen posted an old TikTok video of Angus serving her at a Waffle House with the caption: "Wow, four years ago Fez was my waiter at my birthday brunch in Brooklyn." In the video, Angus can be seen clearing Darleen's table. Darleen also wrote: "This is amazing @Angus Cloud fast forward now you’re a star on Euphoria."

The video immediately went viral and has currently been viewed over 26.9 million times. One person commented: "Imagine being served by Fezco." Another wrote: "Started from the bottom now he's here." Someone else added: "This looks like it’s the moment he decided to quit his job and start acting."

Speaking on the A24 Podcast about how he got cast in Euphoria, Angus previously said: "I was just walking down the street with my homies and this woman, Eléonore Hendricks, I believe is her name, she came up to me. She said, 'Can I talk to you?' I was like, 'You got to walk with me.'"

Angus continued: "And then they had me do a couple auditions and then auditioned in front of some of the producers or whatever, and then flew to LA for the pilot."

Angus added: "Before I started this, acting, I was getting $7.50 an hour at a waffle house, bro."

We have no choice but to stan.

