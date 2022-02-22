Euphoria's Chloe Cherry claps back at people saying her lips are too big

22 February 2022, 14:26

By Sam Prance

"I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chloe Cherry has opened up about people commenting on her lips following her iconic performance in Euphoria season 2.

Chloe Cherry is one of the breakout stars of Euphoria season 2. Chloe first rose to fame as an adult film actress and has won over millions of fans as Faye. Viewers can't get enough of her portrayal of Custer's girlfriend who lives with Fez and Ashtray. From her hilarious line deliveries to Faye's mysterious character arc, it's impossible not to be gripped by Chloe on screen.

Now, Chloe has clapped back at trolls who have been criticising her appearance, in particular, the size of her lips.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says Hollywood should cast more sex workers in sex scenes

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry claps back at people saying her lips are too big
Euphoria's Chloe Cherry claps back at people saying her lips are too big. Picture: @perfect_angelgirl via Instagram, Eddy Chen/ HBO Max/ The Hollywood Archive via Alamy Stock Photos

Speaking to Variety about her increase in fame since she first appeared as Faye in Euphoria season 2, Choe said: "My fifteen minutes of fame have provoked a lot of positive responses and it feels insanely good. It feels unreal to have so many people say they love you on the show, it really does."

However, she then revealed that there has also been a downside. Chloe explained: "At the same time, it’s crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big. The amount of headlines that I have seen and the amount of people posting and commenting about my lips has been surreal."

Chloe added: "It’s nuts because you have to realize that I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way, at least not to my face. So, it’s weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn’t totally comprehend what the big deal was."

She ended by saying: "I swear nobody in my life was like, “Whoa Chloe those are insane.” I guess this is what happens when you’re now known on a much larger scale."

Chloe Cherry playing Faye in Euphoria season 2
Chloe Cherry playing Faye in Euphoria season 2. Picture: HBO

Chloe also teased that she wants Faye and Rue to interact more in season 3. She said: "I think Faye has a story of addiction to tell as Rue does; even though it’s different, I think that they could learn something from each other. I also think Rue is a non-judgmental character, and I think that is all Faye needs."

She continued: "I think if they got closer, they would get along because they have these shared experiences and they are both chill girls in spite of it."

Read more about Euphoria here:

WATCH: Jimbo drags Pangina for "shady" elimination on Drag Race UK vs The World

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Jacob Elordi says it was tough to film Nate's reaction to Lexi's play

Euphoria's Jacob Elordi says he struggled to keep a straight face during Nate scene in Lexi's play
Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series
How old is Alexa Demie? She plays 18-year-old Maddy Perez on Euphoria

Euphoria star Alexa Demie's age 'confirmed' in viral yearbook TikTok video

Celeb

Addison Rae fans want her to join the cast of Euphoria following viral photoshoot.

Addison Rae fans want her to join the cast of Euphoria following viral photoshoot

TikTok

Does Fez die in Euphoria season 2 episode 8?

Does Fez die in Euphoria season 2? The two devastating theories explained

Trending on PopBuzz

Kanye West slams Khloe Kardashian for posting photo of 4-year-old Chicago looking "too grown"

Kanye West slams Khloe Kardashian for posting photo of 4-year-old Chicago looking "too grown"

Celeb

Millie Bobby Brown fans call out "predatory" Reddit threads counting down to her 18th birthday

Millie Bobby Brown fans call out "predatory" Reddit threads counting down to her 18th birthday

Celeb

Tyler Posey slammed for asking fans to donate to his step-sister's college tuition fund.

Tyler Posey slammed for asking fans to donate to his step-sister's college tuition fund

Celeb

Euphoria's Austin Abrams says Ethan's Holding Out for a Hero dance scene took three days to film

Euphoria's Austin Abrams says Ethan's dance scene in Lexi’s play took three days to film
Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale