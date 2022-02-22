Euphoria's Chloe Cherry claps back at people saying her lips are too big

By Sam Prance

"I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way"

Chloe Cherry has opened up about people commenting on her lips following her iconic performance in Euphoria season 2.

Chloe Cherry is one of the breakout stars of Euphoria season 2. Chloe first rose to fame as an adult film actress and has won over millions of fans as Faye. Viewers can't get enough of her portrayal of Custer's girlfriend who lives with Fez and Ashtray. From her hilarious line deliveries to Faye's mysterious character arc, it's impossible not to be gripped by Chloe on screen.

Now, Chloe has clapped back at trolls who have been criticising her appearance, in particular, the size of her lips.

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry claps back at people saying her lips are too big. Picture: @perfect_angelgirl via Instagram, Eddy Chen/ HBO Max/ The Hollywood Archive via Alamy Stock Photos

Speaking to Variety about her increase in fame since she first appeared as Faye in Euphoria season 2, Choe said: "My fifteen minutes of fame have provoked a lot of positive responses and it feels insanely good. It feels unreal to have so many people say they love you on the show, it really does."

However, she then revealed that there has also been a downside. Chloe explained: "At the same time, it’s crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big. The amount of headlines that I have seen and the amount of people posting and commenting about my lips has been surreal."

Chloe added: "It’s nuts because you have to realize that I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way, at least not to my face. So, it’s weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn’t totally comprehend what the big deal was."

She ended by saying: "I swear nobody in my life was like, “Whoa Chloe those are insane.” I guess this is what happens when you’re now known on a much larger scale."

Chloe Cherry playing Faye in Euphoria season 2. Picture: HBO

Chloe also teased that she wants Faye and Rue to interact more in season 3. She said: "I think Faye has a story of addiction to tell as Rue does; even though it’s different, I think that they could learn something from each other. I also think Rue is a non-judgmental character, and I think that is all Faye needs."

She continued: "I think if they got closer, they would get along because they have these shared experiences and they are both chill girls in spite of it."

