Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says she questioned Elliot's storyline in season 2 at first

15 February 2022, 16:42

By Katie Louise Smith

"At first, I was like, ‘Wait, why are we throwing, like, a dude into the middle of this?’"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Euphoria season 2 has welcomed a handful of new characters, including Chloe Cherry's hilarious Faye, Minka Kelly's rich housewife Samantha and Kathrine Narducci's absolutely iconic drug-dealer, also known as Fez's grandmother.

But none of those characters have split viewers opinions quite as passionately as Dominic Fike's Elliot.

Elliot was introduced in season 2, episode 1. He quickly became friends with Rue, and the two of them started doing drugs together. His presence made Jules a little suspicious, causing her to worry about him coming between her and Rue. Ultimately, it's Jules and Elliot who grow closer together, causing Rue to pull away.

Elliot's inclusion into Rue and Jules' relationship has caused a huge stir within the fandom, and now Hunter Schafer has opened up about what she thought when she found out the character would be joining their storyline.

READ MORE: Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike make it Instagram official with kiss photo

Hunter Schafer questioned Elliot's involvement in Rue and Jules' storyline at first
Hunter Schafer questioned Elliot's involvement in Rue and Jules' storyline at first. Picture: HBO via Alamy

In an interview with The Cut, Hunter explained how she initially questioned the addition of a new male character potentially causing drama between Rue and Jules.

"At first, I was like, ‘Wait, why are we throwing, like, a dude into the middle of this?’" she confessed.

Hunter then revealed that she soon accepted the idea of having Elliot involved in Rules' storyline, explaining: "But it wouldn’t make a good show if we were doing what was best for the characters.”

Basically, Euphoria wouldn't be Euphoria if all the characters made good decisions all the time, and Elliot is a bad decision for both Jules and Rue. He's not good for either of them.

In response to Hunter's comments, some fans have also questioned whether or not Elliot should have been a female character instead of a male character. One fan wrote: "they literally could have just made elliot a wlw girl, and it would have been soooo much better."

READ MORE: 13 reasons why Rue and Jules should break up for good in Euphoria

Jules and Elliot grow closer together in Euphoria season 2
Jules and Elliot grow closer together in Euphoria season 2. Picture: HBO

Zendaya also echoed the same sentiments about the introduction of Elliot back in January – she wasn't "feeling it" at first, either.

"I remember when Sam first kind of talked about the idea of this Elliot character, I wasn’t feeling it — as someone who ships ‘Rules’ to the bitter end,” Zendaya told Variety. “And I was like, ‘whoa, whoa, whoa, what are we doing here? But, in retrospect, and also as someone who understands where the show needs to go and what needs to happen for these characters, it’s crucial that Elliot exist and that he be the person that is honestly the catalyst for a lot of things that just have to happen.”

While some people still aren't too keen on Elliot, we can all pretty much agree that the addition of Dominic Fike to the cast was inspired. And besides, if Dominic hadn't joined for season 2, his adorable real life romance with Hunter may never have happened!

Read more about Euphoria here:

WATCH: Cheryl Hole reacts to Baga Chipz and Jujubee backlash on Drag Race UK vs The World

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Drag Race UK vs The World Jimbo Jujubee Lemon Mo Hart

Jimbo, Jujubee, Lemon and Mo Heart take on The Most Impossible Drag Race Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

RuPaul's Drag Race

Jimbo and Lemon reveal what really happened during their lipstick talk on Drag Race UK vs The World

Jimbo and Lemon reveal how the producers edited their Drag Race UK vs The World lipstick talk

RuPaul's Drag Race

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira addresses Kat's season 2 storyline

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira addresses Kat's storyline amid Sam Levinson drama rumours
Euphoria's Algee Smith says McKay is "better" for Cassie than Nate

Euphoria's Algee Smith says McKay is "better" for Cassie than Nate
Drag Race's Jorgeous called out for mistaking Monet X Change for Monique Heart.

Drag Race's Jorgeous called out for mistaking Monet X Change for Monique Heart

RuPaul's Drag Race

Trending on PopBuzz

Vaultboy - My Life In 20

Vaultboy: ‘My crush at 17? Hayley Williams. I was a huge Paramore fan’ | My Life In 20

Features

Jenna Marbles seen in first Instagram post since leaving YouTube.

Jenna Marbles seen in first Instagram post since leaving YouTube

YouTubers

Zendaya reveals the original Euphoria season 2 plot was completely different

Zendaya reveals the original Euphoria season 2 plot was completely different
People are using iPod shuffles as hair clips and I feel so old.

People are using iPod shuffles as hair clips and I feel so old

Viral

Euphoria's Alexa Demie reveals what Maddy did with Cal and Jules' tape in the original script

Euphoria's Alexa Demie reveals what Maddy did with Cal and Jules' tape in the original script

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale