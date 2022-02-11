Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike make it Instagram official with kiss photo

By Sam Prance

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have just shared a photo of them kissing.

Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have made their relationship Instagram official with a new Instagram Story.

Last month (Jan 14), Euphoria fans began speculating that Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike were dating after Hunter was spotted backstage with Dominic at one of his gigs. The following day (Jan 15), Hunter and Dominic were photographed holding hands leaving a restaurant in LA and, since then, they've been seen in public together multiple times.

Now, Hunter and Dominic appear to have confirmed that they are dating by sharing a kissing photo on social media.

Are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating?

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike make it Instagram official with kiss photo. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, @dominicfike via Instagram

Taking to his Instagram Stories last night (Feb 10), Dominic posted a candid photo of him and Hunter kissing each other with the caption: "happy birthday happy birthday." It's unclear whose birthday he is referring to, given that Hunter was born on 31 December 1999 and Dominic was born on 30 December 1995 but fans were living for the adorable photo.

As well as being together in real life, Hunter and Dominic play lovers on screen. Hunter plays Jules in Euphoria and Dominic joined the cast as Elliot in season 2. After Rue (Zendaya) and Jules get back together, Elliot befriends the couple. However, he and Jules develop feelings for each other and begin sleeping together behind Rue's back.

Dominic also recently shared a photo kissing Gossip Girl star Evan Mock on his Instagram Stories but it appears that it was simply a joke between friends.

Are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating? Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

This is the first time that two Euphoria stars have appeared to confirm that they are seeing each other. Zendaya and Jacob Elordi were previously seen in public together and fans believed that they were together. However, neither Zendaya nor Jacob ever revealed if they were actually dating.

