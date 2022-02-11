Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike make it Instagram official with kiss photo

11 February 2022, 11:36 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 11:45

By Sam Prance

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have just shared a photo of them kissing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have made their relationship Instagram official with a new Instagram Story.

Last month (Jan 14), Euphoria fans began speculating that Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike were dating after Hunter was spotted backstage with Dominic at one of his gigs. The following day (Jan 15), Hunter and Dominic were photographed holding hands leaving a restaurant in LA and, since then, they've been seen in public together multiple times.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Dominic Fike posts photo kissing Gossip Girl's Evan Mock

Now, Hunter and Dominic appear to have confirmed that they are dating by sharing a kissing photo on social media.

Are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating?

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike make it Instagram official with kiss photo
Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike make it Instagram official with kiss photo. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, @dominicfike via Instagram

Taking to his Instagram Stories last night (Feb 10), Dominic posted a candid photo of him and Hunter kissing each other with the caption: "happy birthday happy birthday." It's unclear whose birthday he is referring to, given that Hunter was born on 31 December 1999 and Dominic was born on 30 December 1995 but fans were living for the adorable photo.

As well as being together in real life, Hunter and Dominic play lovers on screen. Hunter plays Jules in Euphoria and Dominic joined the cast as Elliot in season 2. After Rue (Zendaya) and Jules get back together, Elliot befriends the couple. However, he and Jules develop feelings for each other and begin sleeping together behind Rue's back.

Dominic also recently shared a photo kissing Gossip Girl star Evan Mock on his Instagram Stories but it appears that it was simply a joke between friends.

Are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating?
Are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating? Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

This is the first time that two Euphoria stars have appeared to confirm that they are seeing each other. Zendaya and Jacob Elordi were previously seen in public together and fans believed that they were together. However, neither Zendaya nor Jacob ever revealed if they were actually dating.

Read more about Euphoria here:

WATCH: Olly Alexander reveals his most bizarre celebrity encounter and paints a self-portrait

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Drag Race UK vs The World Cheryl Hole

Drag Race's Cheryl Hole reacts to Baga Chipz and Jujubee backlash on UK vs The World

RuPaul's Drag Race

Spider-Man's Best Picture Oscar snub called out by Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel calls out Oscars over Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Best Picture snub

News

Euphoria hair stylist says making Zendaya not look glamorous is "hard work"

Euphoria's hair stylist says making Zendaya not look glamorous is "hard work"
Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode
Will Encanto come to Broadway? Lin-Manuel Miranda says it "lends itself" to the stage

Lin-Manuel Miranda teases adapting Encanto into a Broadway show

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Billie Eilish claps back at Kanye West after he demands she apologises to Travis Scott.

Billie Eilish claps back at Kanye West after he demands she apologises to Travis Scott

Billie Eilish

Adele at G-A-Y

Everyone is losing it over drunk Adele pole dancing at G-A-Y

Celeb

Halsey reveals Dominic Fike thought she was 35 when they first met.

Halsey reveals Dominic Fike thought she was 35 when they first met

Halsey

Are you Gen Z or Millennial Quiz

QUIZ: Are you more Gen Z or Millennial?

Quizzes

Kim Kardashian accused of appropriating Black culture with new Vogue cover.

Kim Kardashian accused of appropriating Black culture with new Vogue cover

Celeb

Zendaya fans are roasting Madame Tussauds over her "terrible" new wax figure

Zendaya fans are roasting Madame Tussauds over her "terrible" new wax figure

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale