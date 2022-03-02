Fez died in the original Euphoria season 2 finale script but it was changed last minute

Ashtray was never actually supposed to get shot in the Euphoria season 2 finale.

Ashtray actor Javon Walton has opened up about the original Euphoria season 2 finale script and how it involved Fez dying.

The Euphoria season 2 finale is one of the most devastating finales in recent memory. The episode sees Ashtray kill Custer in a bid to protect Fez. With the police nearby, Fez then tells Ashtray to run away so that he can take the fall for him. However, Ashtray hides and starts shooting at the police when they arrive. The episode ends with Ash seemingly being shot dead.

Now, Javon Walton has let slip that the initial plot for the finale was completely different. Ash was never supposed to die.

Speaking to Variety about the shocking finale, Javon said: "Ashtray wasn’t supposed to get shot. That was another thing. He wasn’t supposed to get shot! It was Fez that was supposed to get shot at first, which is crazy. Then, like a day before, they changed the storyline to me getting shot." Javon also confirmed that Fez died in the original Euphoria season 2 script.

As for Ash accidentally shooting Fez while firing at the police, Javon revealed that that wasn't part of the script at first either. Not only that but the entire police raid scene was written just one day before it was filmed. He said: "I don’t think that was always there. It was kind of written - the whole thing - like a day before."

Meanwhile, Javon teased that he thinks Ash could still be alive: "There’s definitely hope for Ashtray to still be alive. Because if there’s somebody who could take a bullet in the show, it’s Ashtray. Ashtray is one badass kid. He’s not playing around. I believe he has a shot about being around for Season 3."

Angus Cloud recently let slip that Fez died in the original season 1 script as well. In other words, Fez has nine lives.

As for what filming the heartbreaking police raid was like, Javon said: "It was pretty sad shooting that last scene because I knew that would be my last time on set, which sucks. I knew I was gonna miss everybody there." In other words, as hopeful as he is that Ash might return, Javon treated the scene like his last day on set.

He continued: "But during the shootout, when I was in the bathtub, it was pretty crazy because I was getting dust all over me. They had to pour the dust to make it look super realistic from the bullets flying in."

Javon ended by saying: "It was a sad day, but also a good day. Because I knew I was going to make a strong last impression."

What do you think? Should Fez have died instead of Ashtray?

