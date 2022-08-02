Love Island stan Noah Schnapp leaves comment on Ekin-Su's Instagram post and I'm dying

Noah said Ekinde supremacy!

Noah Schnapp has officially given Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti his seal of approval.

From Margot Robbie to Millie Bobby BrownLove Island has been proven to have a whole host of celebrity fans from both the UK and US, including Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp.

On Monday (Aug 1) the Turkish Delight and Italian Stallion went home with a £50,000 prize thanks to the public vote, after keeping viewers throughly entertained with their antics for eight weeks straight. Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri finished in fourth place, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope came third, while Gemma Owen and Luca Bish finished second.

"It’s been a hell of a ride for us. They say Rome wasn’t built in a day and so are we," Ekin told Davide following their win. "I love being together. The Turkish Delight and the Italian Stallion. You are my soulmate." Stop, we're weeping.

Noah Schnapp leaves comment on Ekin-Su's Instagram post
Noah Schnapp leaves comment on Ekin-Su's Instagram post. Picture: Pierre Suu/GC Images, @ekinsuofficial via Instagram

Well, it seems we're not the only one's who rejoiced at their victory. Ekin shared a photo of herself with Davide alongside the caption: "OMG OMG Thank you All!! We appreciate you so much."

Noah then commented: "Yes!!!" in the comment section, much to the surprise of Stranger Things fans.

"Noah watches Love Island LOL and he likes them," one person said. Another shocked commenter added: "As if Noah is a Love Island fan?!" And a third said: "The fact that Noah watches Love Island gives me life."

Noah Schnapp Comment
Noah Schnapp Comment. Picture: @ekinsuofficial via Instagram

Of course, this isn't the first time Noah has shown his love for the British reality series. In 2018, Noah commented on Ellie Brown's Instagram page and revealed that he had been watching the series with Millie. She must have got him hooked because in 2021, Lucinda Stafford revealed that Noah DM'd her following her exit from the show to that say she "killed it".

Then, in an even more baffling turn of events, Noah commented "Hi" on one of Love Island 2022 contestant Jacques O'Neill's Instagram posts from March 2020. He then replied: "Hi Noah."

Um… can we get Noah Schnapp to present the next series? PLS.

