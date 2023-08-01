Angus Cloud's Euphoria co-stars lead tributes following his death

1 August 2023, 12:41

By Katie Louise Smith

"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon."

Angus Cloud's friends and co-stars have been sharing their tributes following the sad news of his death.

Yesterday (July 31), it was confirmed by Angus' family that the Euphoria actor had passed away. He was just 25 years old.

In a statement, Angus' family said: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Since the news broke, fans have been sharing their tributes to the promising young actor. Angus' co-stars and friends have also posted photos and shared their condolences to his family following the tragic news.

Leading the tributes to Angus are his Euphoria co-stars, including his on-screen brother Javon Walton, Alexa Demie, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Storm Reid and Kathrine Narducci. Euphoria executive producer Drake and showrunner Sam Levinson also shared their condolences and tributes to the actor.

Javon, who played Ashtray on the show, posted a sweet picture of him and Angus hugging alongside the caption: "Rest easy brother." On his Instagram story, Javon shared another photo of the duo with the caption: "Forever family".

In a statement, Sam Levinson wrote: "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Alexa shared a single broken heart emoji shortly after the sad news broke.

As well as his co-stars, actors who have worked with Angus on other projects and those who met him at various events over the years have also shared tributes on social media.

Evan Mock, Jack Harlow, Billie Eilish, Finneas and Halle Bailey also posted photos of Angus to their Instagram Stories.

Kehlani also took the time to remind people that Angus was more than just his Euphoria character: "Not a TV character. A real person. Remember that."

More tributes to the talented star will no doubt be posted by his friends and co-stars when they're ready to share them.

Rest in peace, Angus.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, the following organisations may be able to help:

