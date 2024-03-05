Lisan Al Gaib memes go viral thanks to Dune 2's 'Stilgar's Stare'
5 March 2024, 14:55
"That’s exactly how the Lisan Al Gaib would sneeze."
Dune: Part Two has only been out in cinemas for a few days and it's already eating the box office UP. Led by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, with Florence Pugh and Austin Butler joining the cast in two key roles, Dune: Part Two is currently the main character of X/Twitter right now.
The first film gave us a plentiful meme harvest, including everything from the Shrek "What you DUNE in ma swamp?!" poster remake to the Leto Atreides/Poe Dameron comparisons and everything in between. Dune: Part Two memes are now coming in thick and fast.
But one meme in particular has now emerged as The Chosen One, and it's all thanks to Javier Bardem's performance as the number one Paul Atreides stan Stilgar. Behold, the Stilgar 'Lisan Al Gaib' stare.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Dune: Part Two.
What is the Lisan Al Gaib? Dune 2's prophecy (briefly) explained
A key focus of Dune: Part Two is the prophecy of the Lisan Al Gaib, and how it applies to Paul Atreides.
The Lisan Al Gaib is a messianic, off-world figure who will save the people of Arrakis. Paul is set up as this figure, and the Fremen believe he is the one, particularly Stilgar. However, he was not actually destined to become the Lisan al Gaib. He was placed on the path by his mother, Lady Jessica, who made it so that he would become Lisan Al Gaib, or Kwisatz Haderach, as the Bene Gesserit call him.
Stilgar wholeheartedly believes that Paul is The One (He has the power of the Voice! He can navigate the deserts of Arrakis!) and he often looks past several red flags that might raise concerns in others. As a result, the internet has turned Javier Bardem's "Stilgar Stare" into a hilarious meme.
Paul drinking? That is sooo Lisan Al Gaib! Paul opening a pickle jar? Lisan Al Gaib! Paul sneezing? Exactly how the Lisan Al Gaib would do it!
that’s exactly how the Lisan Al Gaib would drink a beer https://t.co/x37TRbrvtp pic.twitter.com/GCeYtitukB— Vincent Martella (@vince_martella) March 3, 2024
March 5, 2024
Parents: The WIFI won't work I think the internet is out.— Aaron S Bailey 🍿 (@AaronBaileyArt) March 4, 2024
Me: *Resets the router*
Parents: LISAN AL GAIB pic.twitter.com/apNviMqYuI
Stilgar: *struggling to open the pickle jar**— Buddy (@BuddysBigScreen) March 3, 2024
Paul: *opens with ease**
Stilgar: LISAN AL GAIB IS HERE#DunePart2 pic.twitter.com/DAyvCUJ6HN
Paul - *breathes*— Alec Usleaman (@AlecUsleaman) March 2, 2024
Stilgar - Lisan Al Gaib #Dune2 pic.twitter.com/SCNvVisVf6
Paul - I’m not the Lisan Al Gaib— Heavy Spoilers (@heavyspoilers) March 1, 2024
Stilgar - ……..that’s exactly what the Lisan Al Gaib would say pic.twitter.com/loH6o5GlXN
Paul Atreides: *sneezes*— Chris (PS Rewind) (@ChrisCPeralta) March 3, 2024
Stilgar: “that’s exactly how the Lisan Al Gaib would sneeze”#Dune2 pic.twitter.com/8J9jdzbH9r
Stilgar: how do I convert this to a PDF?— Nerdist (@nerdist) March 4, 2024
Paul: *does with ease*
Stilgar: LISAN AL GAIB pic.twitter.com/Bhuxrct73z
March 4, 2024
I, too, am now a believer in the Paul Atreides Lisan Al Gaib agenda.
