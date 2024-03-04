Harry Styles and Barry Keoghan were considered for Austin Butler's role in Dune: Part Two

4 March 2024, 17:26

Watch the Dune: Part Two trailer

By Sam Prance

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen could have been very different in Dune: Part Two.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles and Barry Keoghan were both in the running to play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune 2 instead of Austin Butler.

Last week (Mar 1), Dune: Part Two debuted in cinemas worldwide to rave reviews. From the script to the direction, fans can't get enough of the Denis Villeneuve sequel. Most of all, people are obsessed with the cast. As well as the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya from the first movie, Dune: Part Two stars both Florence Pugh and Austin Butler in key roles.

However, Dune: Part Two could have been very different. Harry Styles and Barry Keoghan both auditioned to star in the film.

READ MORE: Zendaya hilariously drags the viral Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket

Harry Styles and Barry Keoghan were considered for Austin Butler's role in Dune: Part Two
Harry Styles and Barry Keoghan were considered for Austin Butler's role in Dune: Part Two. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Warner Bros. / Alamy Stock Photo, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If you've seen Dune: Part Two, you will already know that Austin Butler plays Baron Vladimir Harkonnen's youngest nephew Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. Feyd is the heir to House Harkonnen. Austin completely transforms into the role looking almost unrecognisable in a bald cap and white makeup.

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Austin in the role. However, when his casting was initially announced in 2022, Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times, reported that Harry Styles was considered for the role. He tweeted: “I know they also looked at Harry Styles".

Harry Styles in the Dune universe? I would like to see it.

Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan confirmed in 2022 that he also auditioned to play Feyd. Talking to The New York Times about the audition process, he said: "Ah, yeah, I really enjoyed that process. Look, I’m a big fan of Dune, and it would have been nice to be part of it."

Barry ended the interview by explaining: "I’m a big fan of Timothée as well. But it wasn’t for me. You have to accept that sometimes. Sometimes it’s not for you."

Of course, Barry ended up filming Saltburn in 2022 when production on Dune: Part Two started, so maybe everything worked out for the best.

What do you think? Would you have liked to see Harry or Barry in Dune: Part Two?

Read more Harry Styles news here:

WATCH: Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview

Dakota Johnson Takes On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Madame Web | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Matthew Lillard will return as Shaggy in mystery Scooby Doo project

Matthew Lillard set to return as Shaggy in mystery Scooby Doo project

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie streaming date: Will it be on Netflix?

Will Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie be on streaming? Here's when it comes out

Taylor Swift

Disney announces Moana 2 – but will Auli'i Cravalho play Moana again?

Auli'i Cravalho will play Moana in Moana 2 as Disney confirms sequel

Kelly Rowland reveals how she prepared for Mea Culpa's wild paint sex scene

Kelly Rowland reveals how they filmed Mea Culpa's wild paint sex scene

Hercules live-action film will take inspiration from TikTok

Disney's live-action Hercules remake will be 'inspired by TikTok'

Trending on PopBuzz

Miley Cyrus' mother Tish Cyrus reveals how she started dating Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus' mother Tish Cyrus explains how she started dating Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department: Release date, tracklist, theories and news

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department: Release date, tracklist, theories and news

Taylor Swift

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks: Song titles, theories and collaboration predictions

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

One Day's Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod interview each other

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview