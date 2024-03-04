Harry Styles and Barry Keoghan were considered for Austin Butler's role in Dune: Part Two

By Sam Prance

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen could have been very different in Dune: Part Two.

Harry Styles and Barry Keoghan were both in the running to play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune 2 instead of Austin Butler.

Last week (Mar 1), Dune: Part Two debuted in cinemas worldwide to rave reviews. From the script to the direction, fans can't get enough of the Denis Villeneuve sequel. Most of all, people are obsessed with the cast. As well as the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya from the first movie, Dune: Part Two stars both Florence Pugh and Austin Butler in key roles.

However, Dune: Part Two could have been very different. Harry Styles and Barry Keoghan both auditioned to star in the film.

Harry Styles and Barry Keoghan were considered for Austin Butler's role in Dune: Part Two. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Warner Bros. / Alamy Stock Photo, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If you've seen Dune: Part Two, you will already know that Austin Butler plays Baron Vladimir Harkonnen's youngest nephew Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. Feyd is the heir to House Harkonnen. Austin completely transforms into the role looking almost unrecognisable in a bald cap and white makeup.

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Austin in the role. However, when his casting was initially announced in 2022, Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times, reported that Harry Styles was considered for the role. He tweeted: “I know they also looked at Harry Styles".

Harry Styles in the Dune universe? I would like to see it.

I know that they also looked at Harry Styles and Tye Sheridan for this role... https://t.co/Dsag2l9rMg — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan confirmed in 2022 that he also auditioned to play Feyd. Talking to The New York Times about the audition process, he said: "Ah, yeah, I really enjoyed that process. Look, I’m a big fan of Dune, and it would have been nice to be part of it."

Barry ended the interview by explaining: "I’m a big fan of Timothée as well. But it wasn’t for me. You have to accept that sometimes. Sometimes it’s not for you."

Of course, Barry ended up filming Saltburn in 2022 when production on Dune: Part Two started, so maybe everything worked out for the best.

What do you think? Would you have liked to see Harry or Barry in Dune: Part Two?

