Florence Pugh hit in the face after fan throws object at her at Dune event

By Katie Louise Smith

"Florence Pugh could’ve lost her eye. Wtf is wrong with people."

How many times do we have to say it? Stop! Throwing! Things! At! Celebrities! It's not funny, it's not clever and it's very dangerous, no matter how small the object is.

Florence Pugh has become the latest celebrity to have something thrown at her on stage, after being hit by an object during an appearance at an event in Brazil.

Yesterday (Dec 3), Florence took to the stage at CCXP 2023 to promote her upcoming film Dune: Part Two with her co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler. Everyone looked flawless, and they were having a great time interacting with the audience and accepting friendship bracelets that fans had made for them.

However, while posing for a photo with her cast mates, Florence was hit in the eye by something and fans on social media are calling out whoever threw it.

Florence Pugh hit in the face by object at Dune: Part Two press conference. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, via Twitter

In the viral clip, Florence can be seen posing with her Dune: Part Two co-stars before an object is launched right at her face. It hits her in her right eye and she flinches after it makes contact.

She then shouts "Ow!" before touching her face and bending down to pick up the object as her cast mates gather around her to make sure she's ok. According to fans, Florence was allegedly hit in the eye by a friendship bracelet.

Calling out the person who threw it, one fan wrote: "Florence Pugh could’ve lost her eye. Wtf is wrong with people." Another added: "Don’t do that. be respectful."

Florence's reps have not yet issued a statement, and Florence herself has also not taken to Instagram to update fans on whether she's ok.

Florence is the latest in a long (and very concerning) list of celebrities who have been hit with objects while appearing on stage in front of crowds of fans.

Harry Styles was hit with multiple objects during his Love On Tour shows back in 2022. After fans made it a trend to throw feather boas, flags and cowboy hats at the star, other things like chicken nuggets were launched at him. He ended up being hit in the eye by a handful of Skittles.

Bebe Rexha was also recently hospitalised after being hit by an iPhone thrown from someone in the audience, and Kelsea Ballerini stopped mid-performance after someone threw a bracelet at her face during a show.

Taylor Swift also recently spoke out during her final Argentina show to urge fans not to throw stuff on the stage: "It really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it's on the stage then a dancer can trip on it."

"I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage," she continued.

