Taylor Swift pleads for fans to stop throwing stuff on stage in viral video

15 November 2023, 13:58

Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour concert film with trailer

By Sam Prance

"It really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage."

Taylor Swift has asked fans to stop throwing stuff on stage after an unidentified object was thrown at her on The Eras Tour.

Over the course of the past year, there have been multiple incidents of concerning fan behaviour at concerts. In June, Pink was left shocked after a fan threw their mother's ashes at her on stage. That same month, Bebe Rexha and Ava Max were both injured after fans assaulted assaulted them on stage. Harry Styles has also had food thrown at him while singing.

Now, Taylor has said that it "freaks [her out] when stuff gets thrown on the stage" during her latest show in Buenos Aires.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans are just realising they've been singing 'Style' wrong this whole time

Taylor Swift pleads for fans to stop throwing stuff on stage in viral video
Taylor Swift pleads for fans to stop throwing stuff on stage in viral video. Picture: Gotham/WireImage, @swifferupdates via Twitter

Swifties will already know that Taylor always does a unique speech before she performs 'Champagne Problems' at The Eras Tour, and her final night in Argentina was no different. However, this time, she took a moment to plead with her fans to stop throwing stuff at her while she's on stage and Swifties are loving how she addressed the issue.

In a viral video, Taylor said: "And just because communication means having gentle healthy boundaries - it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it's on the stage then a dancer can trip on it."

"I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much!"

Taylor's comments come shortly after fans caught footage at a large object being thrown on stage during Taylor's show. Some fans have since guessed that it was a bra but the footage isn't clear enough to tell for certain.

Praising Taylor for her comments in the video, one fan tweeted: "she handled this much nicer than she needed to. also, respectfully: real taylor fans know better than to throw stuff on stage."

Another wrote: "she’s way to nice but, pls don’t throw shit. It’s not a parade, just treat her with respect."

A polite reminder that throwing stuff on stage is dangerous. Don't do it!

