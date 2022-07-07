Elliot Page fans want him to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

By Sam Prance

Ezra Miller has reportedly been dropped from The Flash following multiple serious grooming allegations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Elliot Page fans are rallying together to encourage Warner Bros. to cast him as The Flash as a replacement for Ezra Miller.

Last month, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. would be dropping Ezra Miller as The Flash following the multiple grooming allegations directed at the actor. A source claimed that Warner Bros. is still hoping to release The Flash starring Ezra but they also said: "Even if no more allegations surface, the studio won’t likely keep Miller in the Flash role in future DC films".

Now, fans are putting forward suggestions as to who could replace Ezra in the role and Elliot Page is coming out on top.

READ MORE: Ezra Miller has reportedly been housing three young children on a farm with access to guns

Elliot Page fans want him to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash. Picture: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images, Clay Enos/©Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

In a viral tweet, TV writer Lissete Lanuza Sáenz wrote: "Just want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there's ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason." Lisette's tweet has since been liked over 60,000 with many fans agreeing with the sentiment and, since then, thousands more tweets have popped up.

One fan tweeted: "Saw someone mention that The Flash should be recast as Elliot Page earlier and now I'm obsessed with the idea. Not only does it keep a genderqueer actor in the role, but Elliot's no stranger to superhero outings (X-Men and Umbrella Academy), and is all around great."

Another added: "Elliot Page would fucking rock as The Flash."

Just want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there's ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason. pic.twitter.com/61zGO2GKp1 — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨ (@lizziethat) July 5, 2022

Elliot Page would fucking rock as The Flash. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) July 6, 2022

Saw someone mention that The Flash should be recast as Elliot Paige earlier and now I'm obsessed with the idea.



Not only does it keep a genderqueer actor in the role, but Elliot's no stranger to superhero outings (X-Men and Umbrella Academy), and is all atound great.



Need this. pic.twitter.com/ar6ugQSXUI — Watchtower Database (@dcauwatchtower) July 3, 2022

Elliot Page as the Flash would be so good, he's got the wit and he's a good actor, also what a blast to the trans community it would be — Saisieplums (@saisieplums) July 7, 2022

I feel like some people are just fancasting Elliot Page as The Flash because they like him and wanna get rid of Ezra Miller. But I genuinely think he could pull it off. pic.twitter.com/iVm13PCv60 — Amy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@comicsAmy) July 4, 2022

if elliot page was cast as the flash I would go feral cast elliot page in every superhero movie ever he’s so good in them — awen ☂︎🏳️‍⚧️ simping for viktor hargreeves (@awenofthebog) July 5, 2022

As it stands, Warner Bros. are yet to confirm if they're replacing Ezra and/or who they are considering as their replacement but Screen Geek has claimed that Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner's Dylan O'Brien is in the running. We shall let you know as soon as they reveal anything concrete.

What do you think? Would you like to see Elliot as The Flash?

Read more Elliot Page stories here: