Emma Stone's "annoyed" reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars joke goes viral

11 March 2024, 14:33

Emma Stone speaks after winning Best Actress award

By Sam Prance

Fans think Emma Stone was NOT a fan of Jimmy Kimmel's Poor Things joke.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Another awards show, another joke reaction video that has gone viral...and this time it involves Emma Stone and Jimmy Kimmel.

It's almost a given that every awards show will feature at least one joke that doesn't go down well. In January, comedian Jo Koy faced backlash for his entire Golden Globes monologue including one particular joke about Taylor Swift and the NFL. Just weeks later, Chelsea Handler came under fire for making an "uncomfortable" penis joke about Barry Keoghan.

Now, Jimmy Kimmel has just poked fun at Poor Things at the Oscars and Emma Stone's reaction is breaking the internet.

Emma Stone&squot;s reaction to Jimmy Kimmel&squot;s "cheap" Poor Things Oscars joke goes viral
Emma Stone's reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's "cheap" Poor Things Oscars joke goes viral. Picture: ABC, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During the Academy Awards, a montage of all the Best Picture nominees was aired including scenes of Emma acting in Poor Things. Jimmy then made a quip in reference to the film's sex scenes. He said: "Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we’re allowed to show on TV". Emma has previously defended the sex scenes in Poor Things in multiple interviews.

While the audience laughed, Emma could be seen turning her head towards her husband and mouthing something. It's not clear what she actually said but some viewers thought she was saying "he's a prick" and others thought she looked visibly annoyed.

One person tweeted: "emma stone's reaction to jimmy kimmel's joke about poor things clips they can show on tv is priceless. she knows how cheap that was."

Poor Things features multiple explicit sex scenes including one divisive scene in which her character works as a sex worker. In the scene, a client asks Bella to have sex with him in front of his two sons in order to teach them about sex, Bella agrees and the sex scene then unfolds. The scene led to the British Board of Film Classification classing the film as an 18.

In an interview earlier this year, Emma said that the sex scenes in the film were necessary.

She explained: "[The sex] is obviously a huge part of her experience and her growth, as it is, I think, for most people in life. So for the camera to sort of shy away from that, or to say like, 'Okay, well, we'll just cut all of this out because our society functions in a particular way' ... it felt like a lack of being honest about who Bella is."

Emma took home the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things.

As it stands, Emma is yet to publicly comment on Jimmy's joke.

Read more Emma Stone news below:

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown vs. 'The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz'

Millie Bobby Brown vs. 'The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz'

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Here's what John Cena was actually wearing underneath the envelope at the Oscars

Here's what John Cena was actually wearing in "nude" Oscars moment

What time does Young Royals season 3 come out on Netflix?

Young Royals season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown takes on The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz

Millie Bobby Brown vs. 'The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz'

Nicholas Galitzine explains why he's drawn to gay roles

Nicholas Galitzine explains why he's drawn to gay roles

One Direction fans think August Moon's Dance Before We Walk sounds exactly like 1D

One Direction fans think this new August Moon song sounds exactly like 1D

One Direction

Trending on PopBuzz

Barry Keoghan wears Sabrina Carpenter bracelet on Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet

Barry Keoghan wears Sabrina Carpenter bracelet on Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet

Celeb

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour setlist 2024: All 45 songs played by Taylor

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande True Story lyrics: The meaning explained

Ariana Grande reveals what her wild True Story lyrics are actually about

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's We Can't Be Friends lyrics: The meaning explained

What are Ariana Grande's We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) lyrics about? The meaning explained

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande The Boys Is Mine lyrics: The meaning explained

Ariana Grande explains the true meaning behind her The Boy Is Mine lyrics

Ariana Grande

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

One Day's Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod interview each other

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview