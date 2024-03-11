Emma Stone's "annoyed" reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars joke goes viral

Emma Stone speaks after winning Best Actress award

By Sam Prance

Fans think Emma Stone was NOT a fan of Jimmy Kimmel's Poor Things joke.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Another awards show, another joke reaction video that has gone viral...and this time it involves Emma Stone and Jimmy Kimmel.

It's almost a given that every awards show will feature at least one joke that doesn't go down well. In January, comedian Jo Koy faced backlash for his entire Golden Globes monologue including one particular joke about Taylor Swift and the NFL. Just weeks later, Chelsea Handler came under fire for making an "uncomfortable" penis joke about Barry Keoghan.

Now, Jimmy Kimmel has just poked fun at Poor Things at the Oscars and Emma Stone's reaction is breaking the internet.

Emma Stone's reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's "cheap" Poor Things Oscars joke goes viral. Picture: ABC, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During the Academy Awards, a montage of all the Best Picture nominees was aired including scenes of Emma acting in Poor Things. Jimmy then made a quip in reference to the film's sex scenes. He said: "Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we’re allowed to show on TV". Emma has previously defended the sex scenes in Poor Things in multiple interviews.

While the audience laughed, Emma could be seen turning her head towards her husband and mouthing something. It's not clear what she actually said but some viewers thought she was saying "he's a prick" and others thought she looked visibly annoyed.

One person tweeted: "emma stone's reaction to jimmy kimmel's joke about poor things clips they can show on tv is priceless. she knows how cheap that was."

“He’s a prick” she’s the realest person in that theater https://t.co/MVIANZBHbT — rev (@whyrev) March 11, 2024

emma stone's reaction to jimmy kimmel's joke about poor things clips they can show on tv is priceless. she knows how cheap that was — Gaby (@aflairytale) March 10, 2024

DID EMMA STONE JUST ROLL HER EYES AT JIMMY KIMMEL LMAOOOO — quebecois isabelle adjani (@MOULlNR0UGE) March 10, 2024

Even Emma Stone is sick of Jimmy Kimmell’s shitty jokes. pic.twitter.com/EjiYnMog1l — Chris Klemmer (@ChrisKlemmer) March 10, 2024

Poor Things features multiple explicit sex scenes including one divisive scene in which her character works as a sex worker. In the scene, a client asks Bella to have sex with him in front of his two sons in order to teach them about sex, Bella agrees and the sex scene then unfolds. The scene led to the British Board of Film Classification classing the film as an 18.

In an interview earlier this year, Emma said that the sex scenes in the film were necessary.

She explained: "[The sex] is obviously a huge part of her experience and her growth, as it is, I think, for most people in life. So for the camera to sort of shy away from that, or to say like, 'Okay, well, we'll just cut all of this out because our society functions in a particular way' ... it felt like a lack of being honest about who Bella is."

Emma took home the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things.

As it stands, Emma is yet to publicly comment on Jimmy's joke.

Read more Emma Stone news below: