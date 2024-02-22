Emma Stone says she'll never make a Taylor Swift joke again after Golden Globes quip

22 February 2024, 13:55

By Katie Louise Smith

"I definitely won’t make a joke like that again, because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context."

Making a Taylor Swift joke at an awards show? Risky behaviour! Even if you're one of her best friends, apparently. Emma Stone quickly found that out after jokingly calling her an "asshole" in a video that went viral on the night.

The Golden Globes 2024 was a huge night for Taylor Swift. The superstar was deservedly nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her Eras Tour movie, but she also became one of the most talked about people at the event through no fault of her own. Jo Koy's highly criticised joke about Taylor went viral and people couldn't stop talking about it, or analysing her response.

Her name also popped up in another viral moment thanks to Emma Stone, which was widely misinterpreted in various headlines. Now Emma has sworn to never tell another joke about Taylor in public ever again.

Emma Stone says she'll never make a joke about Taylor Swift ever again
Emma Stone says she'll never make a joke about Taylor Swift ever again. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After her win, Emma was asked by a reporter backstage in the Winner's room what she thought about the fact that Taylor stood up and applauded her as she walked to the stage to accept.

"What an asshole, am I right?" Emma then joked, before explaining that she and Taylor have been friends for almost 20 years. Emma clearly gave a sarcastic answer, but some people apparently didn't interpret it that way.

The clip went viral, and several out of context headlines and tweets hit social media. It became clear that quite a lot of people (some newer Swifties included) misinterpreted the sarcasm and the intention of Emma's response to the question.

Others also took it even further out of context, somehow going as far to interpret it to be Emma's response to Jo Koy's unfunny joke about Taylor earlier in the evening.

Emma Stone Reacts to 'A-hole' Taylor Swift's Reaction to Her Golden Globes Win

Emma has now addressed the reaction, and backlash, to her sarcastic quip in a new Variety interview.

The interview was conducted back in January, just a few days after the Golden Globes, so the reactions to Emma's comment about Taylor were still very fresh.

"I definitely won’t make a joke like that again," Emma said when asked about it. "I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context," she added, referencing the way outlets and various social media users twisted the story beyond what it actually was.

"What a dope," she then called herself.

Emma and Taylor have been friends since they were 18 years old. They met at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards, and Emma ended up sending Taylor an email about how much she liked her music. They started to hang out and the rest is history!

