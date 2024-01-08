Taylor Swift's savage reaction to "terrible" Golden Globes joke about her goes viral

8 January 2024, 13:45 | Updated: 8 January 2024, 22:03

Taylor Swift attends Golden Globes

By Katie Louise Smith

"Taylor Swift's response to this Golden Globes host's jokes...a mood, if you will."

Taylor Swift's reaction to a joke about her made by Golden Globes host Jo Koy is going viral – and people can't get enough of the awkward video.

Last night (Jan 8), the 2023 Golden Globe Awards took place and Taylor was nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for The Eras Tour concert film. The superstar, who is currently gearing up to release Reputation (Taylor's Version), appeared to be having a great time on the night with besties Keleigh Teller and Selena Gomez... but it looks like she did not find one particular joke made at her expense funny at all.

While Taylor wasn't mentioned in Jo Koy's monologue (which completely bombed in the room, according to reports), it didn't take long for the host to comment on her being in attendance.

Taylor Swift&squot;s "death-stare" goes viral after awkward Golden Globes joke
Taylor Swift's "death-stare" goes viral after awkward Golden Globes joke. Picture: CBS

Later in the show, Jo Koy made a joke about the Globes being broadcast "between a big football double header".

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," Koy then joked. "I swear, there’s just more to go to."

The comedian was referring to the constant stream of footage of Taylor watching her boyfriend Travis Kelce play football during NFL games, which have recently been criticised by fans of the sport.

While some people in the audience laughed, it seems like Taylor didn't quite vibe with the gag. As the camera caught her reaction, she simply remained straight-faced and picked up her glass to take a sip, as Keleigh appeared to say something to her in response.

Reacting to Taylor's reaction to his joke, Jo told ET that he thought it was "cute": "I was just saying less cut-aways! That's all!"

Speaking to GMA 3, he later admitted that the joke was "a little flat" and that it was actually meant to be more of a jab towards the NFL, not Taylor.

"It was a weird joke, I guess," he added. "I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way."

Earlier this year, Taylor opened up about the attention put on her when she attends football games to support Travis. Over the past few months, criticism has been hurled at Taylor because of how often she's shown on screen during the games – something she has absolutely no control over, by the way.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," she told TIME, with the profile noting that she is "sensitive to the attention that’s put on her when she shows up".

"I’m just there to support Travis," she added. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

