John Tucker Must Die sequel confirmed with original cast returning

By Katie Louise Smith

"The rumour is true. There is a script. It does involve all of the OG cast."

The rumours are true – John Tucker Must Die is getting a sequel!

The 2006 teen comedy, which starred Jesse Metcalfe as the titular John Tucker alongside Brittany Snow, Sophia Bush, Arielle Kebbel and Ashanti as his four (!) girlfriends, is one of the many beloved teen comedies of the '00s.

Now, 18 years after it was released, Arielle has confirmed that she has been quietly working on a script for the sequel that involves all the OG as well as a handful of new characters.

Speaking during a panel at Epic Cons Chicago, Arielle was joined by Jesse and Sophia to chat about the film and the upcoming sequel.

John Tucker Must Die sequel confirmed by Arielle Kebbel. Picture: 20th Century Fox, Alamy

While speaking on the panel, Jesse Metcalfe was the first to reveal that a script had been written for a sequel to the film, saying: "I’ve been hearing rumblings about this script circulating Hollywood - apparently it’s amazing."

While he admitted that he hasn't actually read it or been asked to join the cast just yet, he did say that he would "definitely love to be a part of it".

Arielle, who played Carrie in the original film, then confirmed the rumours and revealed that she is also producing it.

Speaking to the audience, she said: "The rumour is true. I started producing a few years ago. There is a script. We are very proud of it. It does involve all of the OG cast. It also blends the very cool new cast. Jesse may or may not get a chance to change... That’s pretty much all I can say for now."

As the crowd cheered, Sophia then added: "Ready to go!"

Whether or not that original cast includes Penn Badgley as John's brother Scott remains to be seen.

Speaking of Penn Badgley, it was confirmed in 2021 that a sequel to Easy A was also in the works. Are we on the brink of a Penn Badgley rom-com renaissance? Only time will tell...

