Neve Campbell confirms return as Sidney in Scream 7

By Katie Louise Smith

Neve Campbell will return as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7 following a pay dispute that prompted her to step away from the franchise.

It's official – Neve Campbell is returning to the Scream franchise as the iconic Sidney Prescott for Scream 7.

While she appeared in Scream 5, Neve opted not to star in Scream 6 over a pay dispute. Speaking to Variety at the time, Neve explained: "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on."

In January 2024, she doubled down on her words in an interview with IndieWire, saying: "I made a statement several years ago, and it was the reason that I didn’t do the film at the time, and I just really felt the need to stand up and say that I don’t believe I would’ve been treated that way had I been a man carrying a franchise for 25 years, and that still stands."

Now it appears as though the dispute has been settled as Neve has confirmed her return as Sidney.

Neve Campbell confirms return as Sidney in Scream 7. Picture: Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images, Dimension Films

In an Instagram post shared on March 12th, Neve confirmed that she'll be back as Sidney with a lengthy message. She wrote: "I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned."

"I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!! Well actually I could. While I’ve been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I’ve dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm."

"And now it’s happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it’s his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am. See you on set @kevwilliamson."

No other casting details have been announced for Scream 7 yet. However, it has been confirmed that Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega who played main characters Sam and Tara Carpenter in Scream 5 and 6 will not be returning.

In November 2023, Melissa was fired from the franchise after showing support for Palestine on social media. Spyglass argued that Melissa's remarks were antisemitic. Fans of the franchise have defended her in the wake of her firing.

A few days after Melissa's removal, Jenna also confirmed that she would not be back. However, the statement made clear that her departure was not linked to Melissa. She reportedly has scheduling conflicts with Wednesday season 2.

Latest reports about Scream 7 suggest the film will be another reboot. Patrick Dempsey, who plays Sidney's husband Mark Kincaid, is also reportedly on the list of actors they want to join the film alongside Courteney Cox.

Kevin Williamson, who wrote Scream, Scream 2 and Scream 4 will return to direct Scream 7.

