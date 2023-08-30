One Piece release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

Behind the scenes of One Piece on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

One Piece will be released on Netflix on August 31st at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Japan, Australia and more.

After years of waiting, it’s finally here. The live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese manga series, One Piece, is hours away from being released on Netflix, but what time does it actually come out in your country?

One Piece, based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a young aspiring pirate who is dead set on finding Gold Rogers' legendary treasure. Along the way, he encounters several other pirates – some allies, some enemies – who are also seeking the same treasure.

One Piece arrives on Netflix worldwide on Thursday August 31st. As usual, Netflix will release the full series at midnight Pacific Time. The exact time that all eight new episodes of the big-budget, swashbuckling series will appear on your Netflix account, however, will depend on where you live in the world.

Here's a helpful list of release times so you know exactly when One Piece is available to stream.

What time does One Piece come out on Netflix?

Here's what time One Piece is released on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

One Piece release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

One Piece will be released on Thursday, August 31st at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the One Piece release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

What time does One Piece come out on Netflix Find all the release times here. Picture: Netflix

One Piece cast: Who plays Monkey D. Luffy, Nami, Zoro and the rest of the characters in One Piece?

The cast of One Piece is stacked with familiar faces and actors that might be new to some viewers. Here's who portrays the main characters in the Netflix series:

Monkey D. Luffy - Iñaki Godoy

Roronoa Zoro - Mackenyu

Nami - Emily Rudd

Koby - Morgan Davies

Usopp - Jacob Romero Gibson

Sanji - Taz Skylar

Vice Admiral Garp - Vincent Regan

The supporting and recurring cast include: Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Captain Alvida, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Langley Kirkwood as "Axe-Hand" Morgan, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Celeste Loots as Kaya and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger... plus many, many more.

One Piece episodes: How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes in One Piece, and they will all be available to stream at once on August 31st. The episode titles are as follows:

'Romance Dawn' 'The Man in the Straw Hat' 'Tell No Tales' 'The Pirates Are Coming' 'Eat at Baratie!' 'The Chef and the Chore Boy' 'The Girl with the Sawfish Tattoo' 'Worst in the East'

