Paloma Faith called out after slamming The Little Mermaid live-action movie

The Little Mermaid Cast Try To Name Every Disney Princess In 30 Seconds | PopBuzz Meets

By Katie Louise Smith

Paloma wrote: "Wtf is this shit. Not what I want to be teaching next gen women at all."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

British singer and actress Paloma Faith is currently facing some criticism after she blasted The Little Mermaid over what its storyline could potentially be teaching young kids.

The brand new live-action version of The Little Mermaid is currently flying high at the box office, with people falling in love with Halle Bailey's iteration of the character and her perfect chemistry with Prince Eric actor Jonah Hauer-King.

Plenty of changes have been made to the 2023 version in order to update the film's overall message, including the removal of one of Ursula's manipulative verses in 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' and some 'Kiss The Girl' lyrics to better emphasise consent.

But that hasn't stopped some critics from voicing their thoughts, including Paloma Faith who is now being called out for her comments.

Paloma Faith's comments about The Little Mermaid are being criticised. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

In a now deleted Instagram story, Paloma shared praise of Halle's performance as Ariel after seeing the movie, but then added that the idea of Ariel 'giving up her voice for a man' is not something she wanted her young children to believe is okay.

Paloma wrote: "Just seen the new little mermaid with my kids, and while I think Halle gives a good performance and it's great casting, as a mother of girls I don't want my kids to think it's ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love a man."

"Wtf is this shit. Not what I want to be teaching next gen women at all," she added.

Paloma Faith slams new live-action ‘Little Mermaid’ movie:



“I don’t want my kids to think it’s ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love man. WTF is this sh*t?” pic.twitter.com/POZIbKZ3Tx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 29, 2023

Fans were quick call out Paloma for her comments, mainly because the new film is pretty much the same as the original 1989 animated version – the very same version she once previously tweeted about, wishing she was Ariel.

Shortly after Paloma's Instagram post, people found an old tweet from 2009 where Paloma wrote: "when i grow up i want to be the little mermaid."

"It’s literally the same plot as the original what—," one user wrote. Drag Race's Juice Boxx also responded: "….has she never seen the original…?" A third person added: "1. did she see the first movie? 2. did she even see this one?"

Others (including Scream actor Mason Gooding) also jumped in to point out that The Little Mermaid is not about Ariel giving up her voice and leaving the ocean for a man, it's first and foremost about her wanting to live in the human world to find herself and her purpose, which is made even more clear in the new live-action version.

feel like it’s a little late to be mad about a movie that came out in 1989 https://t.co/H6s6H7BwFE — Stanzi ❤️‍🔥 (@stanzipotenza) May 29, 2023

ariel wanted to go on land WAY before she even met eric. she’s always been curious about the surface world. she’s been told to stay away from humans bc they’re evil & after witnessing eric on that ship, hearing his dreams, & saving him — she just so happens to fall in love. https://t.co/5zUWDUn9Ah — khalia. | alyssa day 🐚🌿 (@VERONASFILMS) May 29, 2023

I mean… haven’t seen it yet (very excited) but i’m pretty sure the whole point of the original is how the reclamation of which (her voice) is what completes her character arc and the impetus for their longterm romance in the final arc of the movie… https://t.co/V9xW1TiIet — Mason Gooding (@masongooding) May 29, 2023

What the hell did she think the original was about... https://t.co/MzLS5UAjXd — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) May 30, 2023

the little mermaid is one of the most misunderstood stories ever, it was never about a man, ariel sings her "i want" song before she meets eric cause she wants to go to the surface, be part of that world, Eric is just the representation of it,of everything she isn't allowed to be https://t.co/1UOXr42t2f — rhaenyra the cruel's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) May 29, 2023

mind you one of the last lines of the movie is “you should not have to lose your voice to be heard”. please be fr paloma https://t.co/WfeKDlMcEA — anania ☆ (@Anania00) May 30, 2023

Speaking to Edition about the changes in the 2023 version, Halle Bailey said: "I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy."

"It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants. As women we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above. And I’m glad that Disney is updating some of those themes."

Later, Halle clarified her comments, adding: "In the original story those themes & qualities about ariel were always there..you will just see more of that side of her in our film i think. I’m not against falling in love y’all duhh hello lmao."

Read more about The Little Mermaid here: