Tom Holland casts doubt on Spider-Man 4 in new interview

12 June 2023, 16:52 | Updated: 12 June 2023, 17:26

Tom Holland & Zendaya Hint 'No Way Home' May Be MJ's Last Spider-Man Movie

By Katie Louise Smith

"Should we find a way to tell his story and do justice to him, we will do so. But if we can’t find a way to compete with the third one, he’ll swing off into the sunset."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland back in the spidey-suit is officially in development at Sony and Marvel Studios but the actor has now left fans a little worried after he recently cast a bit of doubt on whether or not it would actually even happen.

After the bombshell ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been dying to find out when Tom's Peter Parker would pop back up in the MCU. Last year, it was confirmed by Sony's Amy Pascal and Marvel's Kevin Feige that a fourth film was in the works – with Tom on board. (In fact, a new Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom was also mentioned.)

Tom has now offered up a few brief updates on the next instalment while promoting his new TV show The Crowded Room, and has hinted that it's still very much in its early stages.

READ MORE: Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland is officially in the works now

Tom Holland shares update on Spider-Man 4
Tom Holland shares update on Spider-Man 4. Picture: Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, Marvel Studios/Disney

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Tom was asked about the future of Spider-Man but ended up pleading the fifth, telling the interviewer that he was “not prepared to start talking about the future of Spider-Man".

"Should we find a way to tell his story and do justice to [Spider-Man], we will do so," he said. "But if we can’t find a way to compete with the third one, he’ll swing off into the sunset."

In another interview with Inverse, Tom explained that while he was "excited" about some of the stuff that's been spoken about, he still remains unclear on when and if it will happen.

"Whether or not it'll come to fruition, who knows?" Holland added. "But right now it's looking pretty good, and we'll just have to wait and see."

Tom Holland is attached to return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4
Tom Holland is attached to return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4. Picture: Getty

If it does happen, fans might not see Spider-Man 4 on the big screen for many years to come anyway.

Back in February, Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly that they "have the story" for the next Spider-Man entry: "We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now." However, with the writers strike now in full effect, that development is likely on hold for the time being.

Tom is also currently in the midst of a year-long break following his mentally taxing role in The Crowded Room.

Given the huge success of the Spider-Man franchise (including the Spider-Verse films), alongside everyone's enthusiasm to see more from those beloved characters, it's likely that Spider-Man 4 will eventually happen. Fingers crossed we get to see Tom back in the suit soon!

Read more Tom Holland news here:

LISTEN: Niall Horan breaks down every song on The Show on new podcast Making The Album

Niall Horan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Show' | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Never Have I Ever fans think Devi ended up with the wrong boy

Never Have I Ever fans think Devi ended up with the wrong boy

Never Have I Ever

Jennifer Lawrence says she's open to returning as Katniss in the future

Jennifer Lawrence is "100%" open to play Katniss again in a new Hunger Games movie

Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan says she's Team Paxton in interview prank

Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan says she's Team Paxton in interview prank

Never Have I Ever

Tom Holland takes break from acting following the toll The Crowded Room had on his mental health

Tom Holland takes break from acting after The Crowded Room took a toll on his mental health

Trending on PopBuzz

Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh are expecting their first baby

5SOS's Michael Clifford expecting first baby with wife Crystal Leigh

Celeb

How to watch and listen to Niall Horan's Making The Album podcast episode

Making The Album: Niall Horan breaks down every song on The Show on new podcast

Niall Horan

Manu Rios shuts down fake viral sexually explicit video of him on Twitter

Manu Rios shuts down fake viral sexually explicit video of him

Celeb

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Niall Horan explains the surprising meaning behind his You Could Start a Cult lyrics

Niall Horan explains the surprising meaning behind his You Could Start a Cult lyrics

Niall Horan

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education