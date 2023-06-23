Tom Holland fans call out 'jealous' memes after Zendaya's Challengers scene goes viral

23 June 2023, 13:12 | Updated: 23 June 2023, 15:18

Watch Zendaya in the Challengers trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

"It’s a JOB called ACTING. Weirdos."

If you've been on social media over the past week, you'll have probably seen the trailer for Zendaya's new movie Challengers. The first look gave viewers a glimpse at Zendaya's tennis prodigy Tashi and her romantic relationships with Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O'Connor).

Memes went viral, screenshots of Zendaya's character engaging in a threesome with Mike and Josh's characters were spread far and wide, and countless tweets about Tom Holland also made a predictable appearance.

Others have also been flooding Tom's Instagram comments with messages about Zendaya and her on-screen love interests, in particular. (One user wrote: "Dawg, how you let Zendaya do that movie?" Another added: "Saw Zendaya kissing 2 guys...I feel for you...is there no shame in this society?")

While most of the memes were likely made as a joke, people couldn't help but jump in to defend Tom and Zendaya, and call out the comments that he would be 'upset', 'jealous' and 'worried' about her playing the role.

Here's how people are responding to those comments.

Tom Holland fans call out "weird" comments following Zendaya's viral romantic scene. Picture: Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, MGM

In response to the countless viral tweets referring to Tom's 'reaction', one user wrote: "These replies are so fucking weird... the crowded room just came out and had scenes of tom kissing a girl, yet it was crickets on here. why is it with z [Zendaya] you bring tom up and act as if he’d have a problem with his girlfriend who is an actor.. acting. she’s literally doing her job?"

Others pointed out the double standard of Tom filming similar romantic scenes without anyone bringing up Zendaya: "people leaving comments like these under Tom’s posts like he doesn’t kiss other people in the crowded room as well… y’all weird 😭 it’s a JOB called ACTING. weirdos".

Another wrote: "Y’all know damn well Tom is cheering her on about challengers please don’t be weird about it Z is just doing her job."

Perhaps it's because audiences haven't really seen either of them (particularly Zendaya) in those kind of mature romantic roles just yet? Who knows!

But we do know this: They're actors. It's their job. They understand that. They're also grown ups. You do not know them, and their relationship has nothing to do with you.

In the immortal words of Nene Leakes, "It's getting weird!"

