When is the last episode of Riverdale released? Read the finale's plot here

By Katie Louise Smith

The final episode of Riverdale will be released on Wednesday August 23rd on The CW. Here's when, where and how to watch on The CW, Netflix and online.

It's over. Riverdale's final ever episode is just days away – and the plot synopsis and final trailer has now been revealed.

After seven seasons, Riverdale is coming to an end. If you haven't been watching the show recently, here's what's happening: The whole town has been thrust back into the 1950s, they're teenagers again and they don't remember anything about their original lives.

The synopsis for the final episode of the show reads: "Back in present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored."

When does Riverdale's series finale come out?

When does Riverdale's final episode come out? Picture: The CW

When does the last episode of Riverdale come out?

Riverdale's final episode (season 7, episode 20), titled 'Goodbye, Riverdale', will be released on Wednesday 23rd August at 9/8c on The CW.

If you're in the UK, you'll be able to watch the final episode (7x20) on Thursday August 24th at 8AM on Netflix, the day after it airs on The CW.

What happens in the final episode of Riverdale?

As mentioned above in the synopsis, the final episode of Riverdale will see 86-year-old Betty 'back in the present day' as she turns to a special friend to help "relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored."

In the trailer, Jughead's voiceover provides a bit more information about what fans can expect: "The story tonight is about saying goodbye to a town that was once lost in time."

The trailer then shows various clips of the gang spending one last day together, and even features a callback to the iconic Pop's milkshake moment in the first season of the show with the core four.

