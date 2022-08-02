Stranger Things fans discover Scooby-Doo episode that's exactly the same as season 4

By Sam Prance

It looks like the boat scene in Stranger Things 4 was inspired by a Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated episode.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A clip from a Scooby-Doo episode is going viral on TikTok and it's exactly the same as the boat scene in Stranger Things 4.

If you've been anywhere near the internet lately, you will already know that it's become pretty commonplace for cartoons to accidentally predict real-life events. In 2021 alone, The Simpsons appeared to predict everything from the US Capitol riots (The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXI) to Richard Branson's actual Virgin flight to the edge of space (The War of Art).

Now, it looks like Scooby-Doo is getting involved in the prediction game. However, this time people have noticed that a scene in Stranger Things 4 is almost a carbon copy of a scene in a 2013 Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated episode.

READ MORE: Stranger Things' Joe Keery originally auditioned to play Jonathan Byers

Stranger Things fans discover Scooby-Doo episode that's exactly the same as season 4. Picture: Netflix, Cartoon Network

Last month (Jul 18), TikTok user @cowboinary posted a video with the caption: "loved this episode of stranger things 4." So far so normal but, instead of sharing a clip from Stranger Things 4, they posted a clip from the 2013 Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated episode 'Through the Curtain' and it's since gone viral with people noticing the shocking similarities.

In the Scooby-Doo scene, Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby are on a boat in the middle of an inter-dimensional sea. Freaking out, Shaggy proclaims that they are: "Adrift between universes, dudes, life has completely turned upside down." Velma then says: "Upside Down," and works out that they can travel to another dimension under the sea.

Looking under the water, Fred notices an inter-dimensional gate and Daphne says that it's the "fourth gate" before Fred jumps in the water and the rest instantly follow suit. The gang then appear upside down in another dimension after swimming through it.

Naturally, people have connected the scene with the boat scene in Stranger Things 4 episode 6, where Steve, Nancy, Robin, and Eddie travel to Lover's Lake to find a fourth gate that will take them into the Upside Down. Like the Mystery gang, they all swim through it into another dimension. Steve is Fred, Nancy is Daphne, Robin is Velma and Eddie is Shaggy.

Reacting to the video one person commented: "It just kept getting more & more accurate." Another wrote: "Duffer Bros have some explaining to do," and, "THIS IS LITERALLY EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED I."

As it stands, the Duffer Brothers are yet to reveal if they were inspired by that scene or not. We shall update you if they do.

What do you think? A coincidence or not?

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here: