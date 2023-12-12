Stranger Things creators say they are "not consulting" fans on how season 5 will end

By Sam Prance

"I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers have opened up about how season 5 will end and what fans can expect from it.

With production on Stranger Things 5 now in session, fans are more eager than ever to know what will happen in the show's final season. In the wake of Vecna's chaos in season 4, will Eleven, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Mike and the rest of the characters be able to save Hawkins? And what about Max? Is she in a coma for good? We need to know how the hit show ends.

Now, the Duffer Brothers have teased what's to come and explained that they're ignoring fan requests for to end the show.

Talking to The Guardian about how difficult ending a show is, Matt Duffer said: "The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they’ll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it’s amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end."

He added: "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there’s an 80% failure rate, I’d say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody. We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range and I’m sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end."

Getting more specific, Matt said: "But we’re not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right and we’re going to go for it!"

As for what's in store for us all, Matt teased: "This season – it’s like season one on steroids. It’s the biggest it’s ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone’s back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one."

He ended by saying: "And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That’s it…Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

