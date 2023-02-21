The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey says she had "sleepless nights" over Joel and Ellie's fight scene

21 February 2023, 13:06 | Updated: 21 February 2023, 18:08

By Sam Prance

Fans praised Joel and Ellie's fight scene in The Last of Us for recreating their argument in the game "word for word".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey has opened up about how "hard" it was to film Joel and Ellie's fight scene with Pedro Pascal.

Players of The Last of Us games will already be well aware of how heartbreaking Joel and Ellie's fight scene is, and the show brings it to life in episode 6 with an almost exact recreation of what happens in the game. After growing close to each other, Joel and Ellie come to blows when Ellie overhears Joel asking his brother to take Ellie to the Fireflies instead of him.

In the scene, Ellie confronts Joel, saying she’s not his daughter while revealing that Maria told her about Sarah. She also admits to Joel that he's the only person she feels safe with. Getting angry, Joel tells Ellie that she's right and that she's not his daughter, before ending the argument by leaving the room and saying they'll part ways the next day. Ellie is then left crying by herself.

Now, Bella has revealed that she felt a lot of pressure to live up to the scene in the game and had "sleepless nights" over it.

READ MORE: Bella Ramsey says The Last of Us fans made fun of her head shape when she was cast as Ellie

The Last of Us&squot; Bella Ramsey says she had "sleepless nights" over Joel and Ellie&squot;s fight scene
The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey says she had "sleepless nights" over Joel and Ellie's fight scene. Picture: HBO

Discussing the emotional scene in HBO's Inside the Episode, Bella stated: "Ellie’s biggest fear is definitely ending up alone." She then specified: "Me and Pedro both of us really felt the pressure of that and when you feel too pressured in something, when you’ve created that for yourself, it can be hard to perform how you want to. I had sleepless nights over that scene."

Based on audience reception, Bella had nothing to worry about. Fans were quick to praised the scene as soon as it came out. One person tweeted: "word for word. recreating one of the best most emotional scenes in tlou. pedro and bella are hands down the perfect joel and ellie. DOWN TO THE TONE THEYRE INSANE."

Another added: "Last of Us took the best written part of the game (Joel+ Ellie argument) and elevated it into being even better."

READ MORE: The Last of Us creators explain why Sam is deaf in the show but not the game

Discussing the beloved scene in Inside the Episode, The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin said: "That scene is perhaps the most famous scene from the game. We did it almost exactly. We changed a few things here and there. The general execution of it was something that I thought was important we stick to exactly."

Craig then added: "Ellie admits she’s afraid and that she makes her less afriad. What Joel doesn’t know how to tell her is that she makes him more afraid. When you care about something or someone, that’s when the fear happens."

Meanwhile, Neil Druckmann, who co-created the game, said: "I did not envy them trying to do a scene that exists in the game and is seared into people’s minds. They made it their own and it’s just as beautiful."

What did you think of the scene?

Read more The Last of Us news here:

WATCH: Paul Rudd tries to name every Marvel movie in one minute

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

The Last of Us creators reveal Pedro Pascal came up with Joel's most devastating line

Pedro Pascal came up with Joel's most heartbreaking line in The Last of Us episode 6

The Last of Us episode 6 features a filming error in Joel and Ellie's bridge scene

The Last of Us viewers spot filming error in Joel and Ellie's bridge scene

Jamie Lee Curtis wants to do a Freaky Friday sequel with Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan want to do a Freaky Friday sequel

News

Angela Bassett did the thing memes are going viral thanks to Ariana DeBose

Angela Bassett Did The Thing memes go viral after Ariana DeBose's BAFTA performance

Viral

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Trending on PopBuzz

Outer Banks season 4: Everything we know so far

Outer Banks season 4: Release date, cast, potential plot and trailers

Outer Banks

Austin Butler addresses whether he would reprise his Zoey 101 role

Austin Butler says no one asked him about doing a cameo in Zoey 101 reboot

News

Penn Badgley almost played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad instead of Dan in Gossip Girl

Penn Badgley reveals he was almost cast as Jesse in Breaking Bad

News

The 1975's Matty Healy makes fun of Yungblud calling him out for his Ice Spice comments

The 1975's Matty Healy makes fun of Yungblud calling him out for his Ice Spice comments

The 1975

Emma Mackey confirms she not return for Sex Education season 5

Emma Mackey is leaving Sex Education after season 4

Sex Education

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education