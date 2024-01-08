Nick Offerman teases Bill and Frank's return in The Last of Us season 2

By Katie Louise Smith

"It certainly has been pitched."

Months after fans called for Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett to win Emmys for their stunning performances as Bill and Frank in The Last of Us, Nick was the one who took home the trophy for Best Guest Actor at the Creative Arts Emmys awards on January 6th.

Earlier this year, the duo reduced everyone to tears with their moving portrayals of two lonely survivors who found love with each other during the apocalypse. The episode, 'Long, Long, Time', was lauded as one of the best episodes of TV in 2023, and Bill and Frank's beautiful yet tragic story became a highlight of the show's first season.

Now, Nick has just teased that the possibility of Bill and Frank making a return in The Last of Us season 2 has been discussed.

Nick Offerman teases Bill and Frank appearance in The Last of Us season 2. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, HBO

When asked by Deadline whether or not fans could hope to see Bill and Frank return in flashback form in season 2, Nick revealed that ideas and pitches have been floated.

"Oh, great question but I would have to ask somebody with a higher pay grade than myself," he said. "It certainly has been pitched."

"I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other," Nick teased before joking that it could even be a musical. "We’ll just see what Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] come up with."

He also added that he would reprise the role in a heartbeat if asked.

Nick Offerman teased the return of Bill and Frank in The Last of Us season 2. Picture: Alamy

It's already been confirmed that The Last of Us Part 2's mammoth storyline will be spread across multiple seasons. That will likely open up more space across the episodes to continue with Part 2's narrative as well as dive deeper into various moments throughout Joel and Ellie's lives via flashbacks.

But how would Bill and Frank fit into it all? In the show, it's revealed that Bill and Frank had known Joel and Tess for over 10 years before their deaths, and had done plenty of trades with them during that time. Flashbacks from Joel's perspective to some of those moments could easily slot into season 2.

But like Nick said, we'll just have to wait and see what Mazin and Druckmann come up with.

