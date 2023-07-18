The Summer I Turned Pretty fans slam viewers bullying Skye actor Elsie Fisher online

Elsie Fisher joins The Summer I Turned Pretty cast

By Sam Prance

Elsie Fisher has been subject to a torrent of hate since they were added to The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 cast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are calling out viewers who are bombarding Elsie Fisher's Instagram comments with hate.

Last year, Prime Video announced that Eighth Grade star and Golden Globe nominee Elsie Fisher had joined the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 as a brand new character named Skye. Skye wasn't in the original Jenny Han books but it's now been revealed that they are Conrad and Jeremiah's estranged cousin. Skye also happens to be nonbinary.

Following the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, fans have praised Elsie for their brilliant performance and they've praised the show for including nonbinary representation in season 2.

However, in spite of how incredible Elise is, they have been subject to a torrent of online hate and bullying. Now, fans are taking to social media to defend Elsie.

READ MORE: The Summer I Turned Pretty added a Belly and Conrad sex scene that wasn't in the books

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans slam viewers bullying Skye actor Elsie Fisher online. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Prime Video

In November 2022, the official The Summer I Turned Pretty TikTok account posted a video introducing Elsie to the cast and it wasn't long before people started leaving hateful comments. Some fans were angry that changes were being made to the books. Others, made offensive remarks about Elsie's gender.

Elsie is yet to publicly specify what pronouns they use but their castmates have referred to them with they/them pronouns in videos and interviews promoting the show. As mentioned above, Skye, who they play, is nonbinary.

Since the release of the first three episodes of season 2, Elsie's Instagram comments have been overtaken with even more hateful comments. If you look at their latest post, there are multiple comments saying that they have ruined the show and don't belong in it.

Elsie has even appeared to reference the trolling themselves in a post celebrating the release of season 2. They wrote: "I hope you all like skye once you meet them (if not…too bad! I sure love them! Plus we already shot all the stuff so sorry!)"

It goes without saying that these kind of comments are incredibly offensive and Elsie in no way deserves this kind of hate or bullying. In response, fans have now been taking to Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to slam those responsible and defend Elsie.

One person wrote: "Why are people being so mean omg.. elsie congratulations on getting to play a part in such an amazing show. I’m so sorry for all the hate you’ve been getting in your comments, it’s not right at all people are so mean for no reason and you don’t deserve it :("

Another tweeted screenshots of comments on a TikTok video of Elsie and wrote: "like i was saying yesterday. these are all comments on a video about elsie fisher. i feel awful for them truly. this is such gross behavior honestly."

The Summer I Turned Pretty fan defends Elsie Fisher. Picture: @elsiekfisher via Instagram

like i was saying yesterday. these are all comments on a video about elsie fisher. i feel awful for them truly. this is such gross behavior honestly & all because shayla isnt in this season like pls get over it. im truly disgusted with the things i see people say about them. pic.twitter.com/ZS05BdclYH — nevaeh (@1icanseeyoustan) July 16, 2023

there is so much unnecessary hate for elsie fisher in TSITP!!! let them live!!! — danny d (@manifestingdick) July 16, 2023

also skye is literally played by elsie fisher from the eighth grade. like that’s an accomplished actor and more accomplished than most of the cast so for y’all to hate on them is just so idiotic. a quick check on imbd will save you from your own stupidity!! pic.twitter.com/zkGk6n3FL2 — estii (@uwumcuu) July 16, 2023

people being freaks towards elsie fisher like ??? get a life ??? — alison (@nat3wyn) July 16, 2023

i don’t even watch the summer i turned pretty but fuck them girlies throwing unnecessary hate on elsie fisher !!! — ʚiɞ (@i556zl) July 17, 2023

elsie fisher u will always be loved — clementine (@ilyclemmie) July 17, 2023

As it stands, the rest of The Summer I Turned Pretty cast and crew are yet to speak out against the hate that Elsie has been receiving. However, they all continually leave kind and supportive comments on Elsie's Instagram posts and it's clear from interviews that they have a close bond.

If you see any hateful comments about Elsie on social media, please make sure to report them. No one should have to experience bullying.

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here: