The Summer I Turned Pretty fans slam viewers bullying Skye actor Elsie Fisher online

18 July 2023, 17:11

Elsie Fisher joins The Summer I Turned Pretty cast

By Sam Prance

Elsie Fisher has been subject to a torrent of hate since they were added to The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 cast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are calling out viewers who are bombarding Elsie Fisher's Instagram comments with hate.

Last year, Prime Video announced that Eighth Grade star and Golden Globe nominee Elsie Fisher had joined the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 as a brand new character named Skye. Skye wasn't in the original Jenny Han books but it's now been revealed that they are Conrad and Jeremiah's estranged cousin. Skye also happens to be nonbinary.

Following the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, fans have praised Elsie for their brilliant performance and they've praised the show for including nonbinary representation in season 2.

However, in spite of how incredible Elise is, they have been subject to a torrent of online hate and bullying. Now, fans are taking to social media to defend Elsie.

READ MORE: The Summer I Turned Pretty added a Belly and Conrad sex scene that wasn't in the books

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans slam viewers bullying Skye actor Elsie Fisher online
The Summer I Turned Pretty fans slam viewers bullying Skye actor Elsie Fisher online. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Prime Video

In November 2022, the official The Summer I Turned Pretty TikTok account posted a video introducing Elsie to the cast and it wasn't long before people started leaving hateful comments. Some fans were angry that changes were being made to the books. Others, made offensive remarks about Elsie's gender.

Elsie is yet to publicly specify what pronouns they use but their castmates have referred to them with they/them pronouns in videos and interviews promoting the show. As mentioned above, Skye, who they play, is nonbinary.

Since the release of the first three episodes of season 2, Elsie's Instagram comments have been overtaken with even more hateful comments. If you look at their latest post, there are multiple comments saying that they have ruined the show and don't belong in it.

Elsie has even appeared to reference the trolling themselves in a post celebrating the release of season 2. They wrote: "I hope you all like skye once you meet them (if not…too bad! I sure love them! Plus we already shot all the stuff so sorry!)"

It goes without saying that these kind of comments are incredibly offensive and Elsie in no way deserves this kind of hate or bullying. In response, fans have now been taking to Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to slam those responsible and defend Elsie.

One person wrote: "Why are people being so mean omg.. elsie congratulations on getting to play a part in such an amazing show. I’m so sorry for all the hate you’ve been getting in your comments, it’s not right at all people are so mean for no reason and you don’t deserve it :("

Another tweeted screenshots of comments on a TikTok video of Elsie and wrote: "like i was saying yesterday. these are all comments on a video about elsie fisher. i feel awful for them truly. this is such gross behavior honestly."

The Summer I Turned Pretty fan defends Elsie Fisher
The Summer I Turned Pretty fan defends Elsie Fisher. Picture: @elsiekfisher via Instagram

As it stands, the rest of The Summer I Turned Pretty cast and crew are yet to speak out against the hate that Elsie has been receiving. However, they all continually leave kind and supportive comments on Elsie's Instagram posts and it's clear from interviews that they have a close bond.

If you see any hateful comments about Elsie on social media, please make sure to report them. No one should have to experience bullying.

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

The Witcher Cast Interview Each Other | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Here's who Belly actually ends up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

Here's who Belly actually ends up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

News

The Summer I Turned Pretty: 25 differences between the show and the books

25 major differences between The Summer I Turned Pretty show and the books

Tom Holland fans slam homophobic response to his sex scene in The Crowded Room

Tom Holland fans slam homophobic response to his sex scene in The Crowded Room

News

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Lola Tsung reveals how she filmed her sex scene with Christopher Briney

The Summer I Turned Pretty added a Belly and Conrad sex scene that wasn't in the books

Trending on PopBuzz

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour times: What time does Beyoncé take to the stage?

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour times: What time does Beyoncé take to the stage?

Beyonce

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Jung Kook Seven Lyrics: The funniest memes and reactions to him swearing

Jung Kook fans are losing it over his explicit Seven lyrics and the memes are hilarious

News

NPC Streaming TikTok Trend: Pinkydoll and Trisha Paytas

NPC streaming TikTok star Pinkydoll goes viral with "ice cream so good yes yes yes" memes

Viral

Olivia Rodrigo was told to remove "fame-f---er" from her Vampire lyrics

Olivia Rodrigo was told to remove "fame-f---er" from her Vampire lyrics

Olivia Rodrigo

Ethan Klein response to cease and desist order from Colleen Ballinger's legal team

Colleen Ballinger's legal team sends Ethan Klein a cease and desist order

YouTubers

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education