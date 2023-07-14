Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 soundtrack (so far)

Watch new The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

From Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, to Fleetwood Mac and more, here's all the songs that feature in The Summer I Turned Pretty 2.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One thing about The Summer I Turned Pretty: It's got one of the best soundtracks on TV right now.

Season 1 breezed into our lives with an absolutely killer episode-by-episode list of songs, and season 2 is just as incredible.

On top of the already confirmed Taylor Swift songs that will be scattered throughout the show, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will also include songs from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Fleetwood Mac, Mac Miller, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and more...

READ MORE: Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 soundtrack

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will be released weekly, which means we'll be updating this article every week with every song that appeared in each episode. For now, here's all the bops that feature in the first three episodes.

Bookmark this page and check back next week for the next batch of songs.

Here's all the songs featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 soundtrack...

The Summer I Turned Pretty soundtrack: All the songs in season 2. Picture: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 1 songs:

Tyler, The Creator - 'See You Again'

Lizzo - 'If You Love Me'

Latto - 'Big Energy'

Flo Milli - 'In The Party'

Daisha McBride - 'Do What I Want'

Aerosmith - 'Don't Wanna Miss A Thing' (Cover)

Lit - 'My Own Worst Enemy' (Cover)

Jonathan James Johnson, Knight Ryder + Jermain Brown - 'Diamonds and Bands'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Drivers License'

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - 'Industry Baby'

Taylor Swift - 'Last Kiss (Taylor's Version)'

The Weeknd ft. Ariana Grande - 'Save Your Tears'

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 2 songs:

One Direction - 'Steal My Girl'

Hatchie - 'Don't Leave Me in the Rain'

Sofia Mills - 'Coffee Breath'

Del Water Gap - 'Ode To A Conversation Stuck In Your Throat'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Deja Vu'

Taylor Swift - 'Invisible String'

Des'ree - 'I'm Kissing You'

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 3 songs:

Warren Hue & tobi lou - 'In My Bag'

Caroline Polachek - 'Bunny Is A Rider'

The Smashing Pumpkins - 'Mayonaise'

Remi Wolf - 'Pink + White'

Pearl Jam - 'Oh Where Oh Where Could My Baby Be' (Cover)

Fleetwood Mac - 'Silver Springs'

Mac Miller - 'Circles'

Juice WRLD - 'Sometimes'

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Will Belly end up with Conrad or Jeremiah? Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here: