Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 soundtrack (so far)

14 July 2023, 07:20 | Updated: 14 July 2023, 09:12

Watch new The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

From Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, to Fleetwood Mac and more, here's all the songs that feature in The Summer I Turned Pretty 2.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One thing about The Summer I Turned Pretty: It's got one of the best soundtracks on TV right now.

Season 1 breezed into our lives with an absolutely killer episode-by-episode list of songs, and season 2 is just as incredible.

On top of the already confirmed Taylor Swift songs that will be scattered throughout the show, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will also include songs from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Fleetwood Mac, Mac Miller, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and more...

READ MORE: Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 soundtrack

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will be released weekly, which means we'll be updating this article every week with every song that appeared in each episode. For now, here's all the bops that feature in the first three episodes.

Bookmark this page and check back next week for the next batch of songs.

Here's all the songs featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 soundtrack...

The Summer I Turned Pretty soundtrack: All the songs in season 2
The Summer I Turned Pretty soundtrack: All the songs in season 2. Picture: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 1 songs:

  • Tyler, The Creator - 'See You Again'
  • Lizzo - 'If You Love Me'
  • Latto - 'Big Energy'
  • Flo Milli - 'In The Party'
  • Daisha McBride - 'Do What I Want'
  • Aerosmith - 'Don't Wanna Miss A Thing' (Cover)
  • Lit - 'My Own Worst Enemy' (Cover)
  • Jonathan James Johnson, Knight Ryder + Jermain Brown - 'Diamonds and Bands'
  • Olivia Rodrigo - 'Drivers License'
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - 'Industry Baby'
  • Taylor Swift - 'Last Kiss (Taylor's Version)'
  • The Weeknd ft. Ariana Grande - 'Save Your Tears'

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 2 songs:

  • One Direction - 'Steal My Girl'
  • Hatchie - 'Don't Leave Me in the Rain'
  • Sofia Mills - 'Coffee Breath'
  • Del Water Gap - 'Ode To A Conversation Stuck In Your Throat'
  • Olivia Rodrigo - 'Deja Vu'
  • Taylor Swift - 'Invisible String'
  • Des'ree - 'I'm Kissing You'

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 3 songs:

  • Warren Hue & tobi lou - 'In My Bag'
  • Caroline Polachek - 'Bunny Is A Rider'
  • The Smashing Pumpkins - 'Mayonaise'
  • Remi Wolf - 'Pink + White'
  • Pearl Jam - 'Oh Where Oh Where Could My Baby Be' (Cover)
  • Fleetwood Mac - 'Silver Springs'
  • Mac Miller - 'Circles'
  • Juice WRLD - 'Sometimes'
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Will Belly end up with Conrad or Jeremiah?
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Will Belly end up with Conrad or Jeremiah? Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here:

WATCH: The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

The Witcher Cast Interview Each Other | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Here's who Belly actually ends up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

Here's who Belly actually ends up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

News

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release time: Here's when episode 4 come out

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 soundtrack (so far)

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

Pedro Pascal picks up three Emmy nominations

Pedro Pascal just picked up three Emmy nominations

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Attenzione Pickpocket memes go viral thanks to hilarious TikTok trend

Attenzione Pickpocket memes go viral thanks to TikTok trend

Viral

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner says you've been pronouncing his name wrong for decades

Celeb

Zayn's accent baffles US fans over his pronunciation of "daughter"

Zayn's accent baffles US fans over his pronunciation of "daughter"

Zayn

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education