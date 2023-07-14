The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Release date, cast, plot and book spoilers

By Katie Louise Smith

When will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 be released? Here's all the details about the possible third season we know so far...

As Prime Video gears up to release the remaining episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, there's one question that fans are already dying to know the answer to: Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

In July 2023, the second season of the beloved series dropped online, with viewers finally able to catch up with Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah, and finding out what happened to the characters after the end of season 1 a year ago.

Season 2 consists of eight episodes, and will likely span the plot of Jenny Han's second novel in the 'Summer' series, It's Not Summer Without You. That means that a third season, based on the third and final novel, is hopefully on the horizon.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but here's everything we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 so far, including release date, plot and cast predictions...

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Everything we know so far. Picture: Prime Video

Will there be a Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Based on the success and popularity of the book series, it's highly likely that Prime Video will give the green light for a third season of the beloved TV show. That said, there's no official confirmation about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 just yet.

Season 2 was renewed weeks ahead of the release of season 1, but fans needn't worry about the future of the show as updates will likely be shared in the coming weeks.

Unlike the first season, season 2 is airing episodes weekly so news of season 3 might not arrive until August, when season 2 has officially finished. Stay tuned, and we'll update this article as soon as we get confirmation.

When will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 be released?

Well, seeing as season 2 has only just started airing, there's no way to tell when production will start on a possible third season.

Season 2 was released in 2023, just over one year after the release of season 1 in 2022, so a 2024 release date could be on the cards for season 3.

However, all of this might be affected by the recent SAG-AFTRA strike. As of July 2023, actors are now on strike following a breakdown in negotiations with studios and production companies to secure fairer pay, better working conditions and safeguards against unauthorised use of their likeness through artificial intelligence. The WGA (Writers Guild of America) have also been on strike since May 2023 for similar reasons.

It's unclear how long these strikes will last, but they are for very good reason.

So while it's frustrating that fans might have to wait a little longer for the next instalment, it's important that a deal is made for both the writers and the actors so we can continue to enjoy the shows we love.

Who does Belly end up with The Summer I Turned Pretty? Picture: Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 cast: Who will return?

Season 2 hasn't even finished yet so it's unclear which secondary characters will be back if season 3 gets renewed. As we've seen with the departure of Minnie Mills' Shayla in season 2, some actors might not ending up returning.

That said, we can guarantee that our main trio of Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno will be back as Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah.

Here's who fans can definitely hope to see return for season 3 – if it gets renewed:

Lola Tung as Belly

Christopher Briney as Conrad

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah

Sean Kaufman as Steven

Jackie Chung as Laurel

Rain Spencer as Taylor

Of course, several other supporting actors will return but we'll have to wait until the end of season 2 to find out.

Sadly, Susannah has now passed away as fans have seen in the first three episodes of season 2. That said, we hope that Rachel Blanchard can pop up in flashbacks as Conrad and Jeremiah's mum. Fingers crossed.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 book plot: Who does Belly end up with?

A pretty key indictation that there will hopefully be a third season of the show is the fact that the original book series is a trilogy. The third book, We'll Always Have Summer, is the final instalment of the series.

The book wraps up Belly's storyline, with plenty more romance and drama when it comes to her relationships with Conrad and Jeremiah.

For the sake of fans who don't want to see book spoilers, we won't go into detail here. But if you do want spoilers, and want to know what happens in the third book and how Belly's relationships progress, then you can read about it here.

Bookmark this article and check back after the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 has aired on Prime Video to find out where our favourite characters might find themselves at the start of a potential third season.

