Angus Cloud's mother shuts down speculation about his death

Angus Cloud bumps into "Zendaya" at the mall

By Sam Prance

Lisa Cloud says that Angus Cloud's "last day was a joyful one".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

Angus Cloud's mother Lisa Cloud has responded to claims that her son's death was intentional.

Last week (Jul 31), TMZ confirmed that beloved Euphoria actor Angus Cloud had tragically passed away at the age of 25. In. a statement, Angus' family said: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today."

They ended the statement by writing: "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Now, Lisa Cloud has taken to Facebook to shut down speculation about her son's death.

READ MORE: Angus Cloud said he was really excited to start work on Euphoria season 3 before his death

Angus Cloud's mother responds to people speculating about his death. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

On Saturday (Aug 5), Lisa wrote: "Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one."

Opening up about their last day together, Lisa explained: "He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life."

She continued: "When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

Lisa then clarified: "We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know... Posted by Lisa Cloud on Friday, August 4, 2023

Lisa ended the post by writing: "Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts."

Following Angus' death tributes have flooded in from those close to him. Our thoughts go out to Angus' friends, family and cast mates at this time.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, the following organisations may be able to help:

Read more about Angus Cloud here: