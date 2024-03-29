Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband 3 months after prison release

By Katie Louise Smith

Gypsy has announced her separation from Ryan Anderson. The couple got married in 2022 after meeting in 2020.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced her separation from husband Ryan Anderson, three months after she was released from prison.

Gypsy and Ryan got married in July 2022, while Gypsy was serving a 10-year prison sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The two began communicating after Ryan sent Gypsy a letter in 2020, and began getting to know each other over the phone before meeting in person.

After her release, Ryan was by Gypsy's side throughout her press tour and the two often shared sweet photos together on social media – and very spicy comments about their sex life, too. In December 2023, Gypsy told PEOPLE that she and Ryan planned to marry again and start building their family.

But now, Gypsy has shared a life update with her family and friends announcing her separation from Ryan.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces separation from husband Ryan Anderson. Picture: @gypsyrose_a_blanchard via Instagram, amie McCarthy/Getty Images

In an announcement shared to her private Facebook account, obtained by PEOPLE, Gypsy wrote: "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

"I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart," she continued. "Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson are reportedly separating. Picture: @ryan_s_anderson via Instagram

Earlier this month, Gypsy revealed that she was deleting all her public social media accounts after issuing an apology in which she expressed regret for her recent interviews.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, Gypsy said: "To all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I'm sorry. I'm learning. I take accountability for my part, and I'm saying this right now. I'm taking accountability. I did a bad thing."

Per PEOPLE, a source has claimed that Gypsy's decision "was at the advisement of her parole officer, so she won’t get in trouble and go back to jail."

