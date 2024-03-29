Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband 3 months after prison release

29 March 2024, 11:14

Why is TikTok so damn obsessed with Gypsy Rose Blanchard? | Scroll Deep

By Katie Louise Smith

Gypsy has announced her separation from Ryan Anderson. The couple got married in 2022 after meeting in 2020.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced her separation from husband Ryan Anderson, three months after she was released from prison.

Gypsy and Ryan got married in July 2022, while Gypsy was serving a 10-year prison sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The two began communicating after Ryan sent Gypsy a letter in 2020, and began getting to know each other over the phone before meeting in person.

After her release, Ryan was by Gypsy's side throughout her press tour and the two often shared sweet photos together on social media – and very spicy comments about their sex life, too. In December 2023, Gypsy told PEOPLE that she and Ryan planned to marry again and start building their family.

But now, Gypsy has shared a life update with her family and friends announcing her separation from Ryan.

READ MORE: Gypsy Rose Blanchard deletes all social media and issues public apology

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces separation from husband Ryan Anderson
Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces separation from husband Ryan Anderson. Picture: @gypsyrose_a_blanchard via Instagram, amie McCarthy/Getty Images

In an announcement shared to her private Facebook account, obtained by PEOPLE, Gypsy wrote: "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

"I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart," she continued. "Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson are reportedly separating
Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson are reportedly separating. Picture: @ryan_s_anderson via Instagram

Earlier this month, Gypsy revealed that she was deleting all her public social media accounts after issuing an apology in which she expressed regret for her recent interviews.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, Gypsy said: "To all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I'm sorry. I'm learning. I take accountability for my part, and I'm saying this right now. I'm taking accountability. I did a bad thing."

Per PEOPLE, a source has claimed that Gypsy's decision "was at the advisement of her parole officer, so she won’t get in trouble and go back to jail."

Read more about Gypsy Rose Blanchard here:

WATCH: Joe Keery gets deep in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Joe Keery Gets Deep In 'My Life In 20 Questions' | Djo

Latest Celebrity News

Drake Bell slams the actors who supported Brian Peck for not apologising to him

Drake Bell slams the actors who supported Brian Peck for not apologising to him

News

Reneé Rapp calls out people for saying she's not a lesbian

Reneé Rapp slams people for questioning whether she's a lesbian or not

Why did Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow get divorced? Here's what the two have shared

Why did Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow divorce? Here's what he reveals in Selling The OC

News

Drake Bell hopes Quiet On Set will stop his dad blaming himself for what Brian Peck did

Drake Bell hopes Quiet On Set will stop his dad blaming himself for what Brian Peck did

News

Logan Lerman hilariously responds to 'White Boy of the Century' title

Logan Lerman's reaction to being called 'White Boy of the Century' is hilarious

Megan Fox reveals what plastic surgery she's had done

Megan Fox reveals what plastic surgery she's had done

Trending on PopBuzz

Beyoncé Jolene lyrics: The meaning behind her Dolly Parton cover explained

The savage meaning behind Beyoncé's rewritten Jolene lyrics explained

Beyonce

What time does Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter come out?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter release time: Here's what time it comes out in your country

Beyonce

Scroll Deep F1 Shepmates controversy

Everyone is sick of influencers at events | Scroll Deep

Viral

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and Sphere rumours

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and Sphere rumours

Beyonce

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tracklist: All the collabs and feature theories explained

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tracklist: All the collaborations and features on the album

Beyonce

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Act II album

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Act II album

Beyonce

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

One Day's Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod interview each other

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview