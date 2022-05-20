Kim Kardashian is being praised for going makeup free on The Kardashians

By Jazmin Duribe

We need Kim Kardashian to drop the skincare routine, IMMEDIATELY!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has been praised for not wearing makeup on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Now, it's rare that we ever see Kim with even a hair out of place. Thanks to her fondness of filtering her photos, her 13 member glam squad and a little Botox (as she admitted in episode 6), Kim has maintained her public image of being glamorous 24/7.

But in episode 6 of The Kardashians, we see a much more stripped back and natural Kim. In one scene, Kim checked in on her sister Khloe Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who were using Kim's gym.

The businesswoman had only just woken up with her children, who were being taken to school by her estranged husband Kanye West, and she turned up wearing a SKIMS robe (of course) and without a scrap of makeup on. In fact, there's actually been several moments in the show – like when she's studying for her bar exam – where Kim looks completely au naturel.

READ MORE: Ferrari confirms Kim Kardashian is banned from owning certain types of their cars

Kim Kardashian is being praised for going makeup free on The Kardashians. Picture: Paul Morigi/Getty Images, Hulu

People were living for seeing a much more stripped back and relaxed Kim. One viewer tweeted: "I know #TheKardashians live in a world where us 'little people' will never go but I do think the new series is more open. Kim will say anything (good or bad) about herself and she shows up with no makeup. #Respect."

While another person said: "Kim is beautiful, her face without makeup is top tier #TheKardashians would love to see her skin care routine."

I know #TheKardashians live in a world where us “little people” will never go but I do think the new series is more open. Kim will say anything (good or bad) about herself and she shows up with no makeup. #Respect — clean4u (@clean4uth) May 19, 2022

I really do love a makeup free Kim. Gorg. #TheKardashians — Jaclyn Isis (@jaclynisis) May 13, 2022

Kim without makeup is gorgeous! #TheKardashians — Lυɳα 🌼🌙 (@LunaAlyeska) May 13, 2022

kim is so damn pretty with no makeup omg. yes i’m tweeting it again idc #TheKardashians — Isaiah (@isaiahdesmond_) May 12, 2022

Kim is beautiful, her face without makeup is top tier #TheKardashians would love to see her skin care routine. — Ntobe (@Ntobe_Ntuli) May 19, 2022

How good does Kim look without makeup though 😍 #TheKardashians — Braidy Summers (@LauraAs58166144) May 12, 2022

But that's not all viewers were loving about Kim. Kim received praise for her work on criminal justice reform.

Episode 6 focused on Kim waiting for her results for the baby bar, and after a couple of failed exam attempts, this was her last chance to pass so that she would be able to become a practicing attorney in California. But while she waited for the results of the exam, cameras took us behind-the-scenes of Kim's justice reform efforts and focused on her work on Julius Jones' case.

Julius was convicted of a 1996 murder which he says he did not commit. While he's scheduled to be executed, Kim is calling her famous and powerful friends to help convince Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to grant Julius clemency.

With only hours to go until his execution, Julius is granted clemency. He will instead serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

People may have doubted Kim's intentions at first, but the episode makes it clear that she is actually passionate about justice reform.

Im truly impressed how Kim K does so much behind the scenes and making phone calls to celebrities, athletes, and billionaires to leverage their platform to help get Julius Jones off of death row #TheKardashians — We Need To Talk (@WeNeedT03967543) May 19, 2022

kim kardashian really doesn’t get enough recognition for her work getting people off death row she literally wants to set up a firm just to dedicate her time to it #TheKardashians — milli (@milbraithwaite) May 19, 2022

Kim using her sex appeal to get athletes to answer the phone so she can discuss prison reform is top tier bad bitch status. #TheKardashians — not your bitch💚 (@letemilyliveok) May 19, 2022

Y’all can say what y’all wanna say about Kim Kardashian but at the end of the day you can see Kim genuinely cares about the people she is helping. She is most definitely going to change a lot of people lives and I am here for it!! #TheKardashians — Ray Sharifahh (@RaySharifahh) May 19, 2022

I've just finished the last episode of The Kardashians and Kim is an INCREDIBLE human ! Really, thank you to be a perfect example of beauty and intelligence. You're GREAT. LOVE YOU!! #kimkardashian #thekardashians — She.s Mrs (@shesmrs) May 19, 2022

Read more Kim Kardashian stories here: