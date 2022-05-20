Kim Kardashian is being praised for going makeup free on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian has been praised for not wearing makeup on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Now, it's rare that we ever see Kim with even a hair out of place. Thanks to her fondness of filtering her photos, her 13 member glam squad and a little Botox (as she admitted in episode 6), Kim has maintained her public image of being glamorous 24/7.

But in episode 6 of The Kardashians, we see a much more stripped back and natural Kim. In one scene, Kim checked in on her sister Khloe Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who were using Kim's gym.

The businesswoman had only just woken up with her children, who were being taken to school by her estranged husband Kanye West, and she turned up wearing a SKIMS robe (of course) and without a scrap of makeup on. In fact, there's actually been several moments in the show – like when she's studying for her bar exam – where Kim looks completely au naturel.

Kim Kardashian is being praised for going makeup free on The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian is being praised for going makeup free on The Kardashians. Picture: Paul Morigi/Getty Images, Hulu

People were living for seeing a much more stripped back and relaxed Kim. One viewer tweeted: "I know #TheKardashians live in a world where us 'little people' will never go but I do think the new series is more open. Kim will say anything (good or bad) about herself and she shows up with no makeup. #Respect."

While another person said: "Kim is beautiful, her face without makeup is top tier #TheKardashians would love to see her skin care routine."

But that's not all viewers were loving about Kim. Kim received praise for her work on criminal justice reform.

Episode 6 focused on Kim waiting for her results for the baby bar, and after a couple of failed exam attempts, this was her last chance to pass so that she would be able to become a practicing attorney in California. But while she waited for the results of the exam, cameras took us behind-the-scenes of Kim's justice reform efforts and focused on her work on Julius Jones' case.

Julius was convicted of a 1996 murder which he says he did not commit. While he's scheduled to be executed, Kim is calling her famous and powerful friends to help convince Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to grant Julius clemency.

With only hours to go until his execution, Julius is granted clemency. He will instead serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

People may have doubted Kim's intentions at first, but the episode makes it clear that she is actually passionate about justice reform.

