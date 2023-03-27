Kim Kardashian accused of "exploiting" North West with new skincare business trademark

27 March 2023, 11:52

By Sam Prance

Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed trademarks for North West to have her own skincare and toy lines.

Kim Kardashian is coming under fire after reportedly filing trademarks for North West to start her own skincare and toy lines.

The Kardashians are no strangers to running multi-million dollar businesses. Over the course of the past decade, the popular reality TV family have launched multiple hugely successful brands. From Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics beauty line to Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear line, every single one of Kris Jenner's children has a lucrative company of their own.

Now, Kim appears to be encouraging her daughter North West to follow in her footsteps with some businesses of her own.

READ MORE: North West appears to roast James Charles with hilarious lip-sync video

Kim Kardashian accused of "exploiting" North West with new skincare business trademark
Kim Kardashian accused of "exploiting" North West with new skincare business trademark. Picture: @kimandnorth via TikTok

According to The Sun, Kim has filed two separate trademarks for her 9-year-old daughter. North can now legally launch her own skincare and toy lines. The first trademark is for skin moisturisers, skin lotions, skin creams and skin cleansers. As for the second, it includes the likes of toy figures, dolls, doll accessories, action figures and play sets.

While Kim could be filing the trademarks for North to have access to when she's much older, people are now accusing her of "exploiting" her daughter for monetary gain. Others are also confused as to why a 9-year-old, who is yet to even have acne is potentially preparing to drop a skincare line.

Reacting on Twitter, someone wrote: "What does a 9 year old know about skin care". Another person then added: "When does one family decide they have made enough money now? Who needs more than a billion dollars?"

Others tweeted, "How many skin care lines do we need" and "Kim Kardashian stop exploiting her children challenge".

As it stands, Kim is yet to respond to the backlash or explain whose idea it was to file the trademarks. It's also unclear when North's businesses will launch if they come to fruition.

What do you think? Would you buy North West skincare?

