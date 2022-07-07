The internet is losing it over North West's "sickening" nose chain

By Jazmin Duribe

In the words of Gigi Hadid, "BIG SLAY!"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Most people look back at their childhood photos and shudder. But North West? She could hang her street style photos in the Met.

North may only be nine-years-old but she's a trendsetter, fashionista and certified style icon. Kim Kardashian's eldest child recently accompanied her mother and grandmother Kris Jenner on a business trip to Paris, where Kim made her Couture Week runway debut for Balenciaga.

And although the trip was for Kim, all eyes were really on North, who sported several avantgarde lewks throughout the week including a whole faux nose chain.

On Wednesday (June 6), North attended Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall 2022 couture show with her mother. North and Kim wore coordinated pinstripe looks, with Kim wearing a pinstripe dress with an exposed nude top.

READ MORE: North West celebrates her birthday with luxury camp-themed party and private jet ride

Kim Kardashian and North West wore matching nose rings and the internet is living for it. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Meanwhile North was the epitome of cool in a pleated pinstripe waistcoat, matching beret and skirt, crisp white shirt, black tie, and chunky platform boots. And as if the outfit wasn't high fashion enough, North and Kim wore matching sunglasses and a chained nose ring.

Is North the most stylish nine-year-old on the planet? The internet appears to think so…

oh its sickening pic.twitter.com/DAwqCfSOw1 — sydney sweeney’s whore (@MIUCClAMUSE) July 6, 2022

north west, it girl in the making pic.twitter.com/OPxVSAB6oz — ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) July 6, 2022

North West won haute couture week pic.twitter.com/CxQXYB2qqm — Up Next (@upnextdesigner) July 6, 2022

north’s look is absolutely top tier im living for it — sydney sweeney’s whore (@MIUCClAMUSE) July 6, 2022

That wasn't North's only look, though, because a whole week of couture shows only means a whole week of lewks from North.

North has been seen strolling around Paris in platform Balenciaga Crocs, distressed jeans, Balenciaga's Croc crossbody bag and her signature chunky braids.

North West and Kim Kardashian are seen on July 6, 2022 in Paris. Picture: MEGA/GC Images

She's an icon, a legend, and she is the moment!

Read more about Kim Kardashian and North West here: