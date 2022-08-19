North West begs Kim Kardashian to delete video of her singing

19 August 2022, 14:37

By Katie Louise Smith

"Stop! Mom! Mom, please delete that!"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

North West doesn't appear to be too thrilled with Kim Kardashian's latest social media video.

In a short clip posted to Instagram yesterday (Aug 18), Kim is in the car with her daughter North and Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick as they all singing along to Bruno Mars' bop 'Versace On The Floor'.

"Sing it, girls!," Kim tells the kids in the back. But as Kim continues to lip-sync along to the song, North screams, "Stop! Mom! Mom, please delete that!" Kim laughs along, ignoring North's comments before the video cuts to North laughing and holding up a fist as Kim gasps as her daughter's reaction.

It's unclear if North wanted Kim to delete the video because she was embarrassed by Kim lip-syncing, or if North wanted to Kim delete the video because she didn't want to be filmed. Either way, Kim's decision to then post the video anyway has now prompted a bit of a conversation online.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian shared North West's Yeezy drawings and the internet is scared

North West asks Kim to delete video of her singing in the car
North West asks Kim to delete video of her singing in the car. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While some thought the video was funny, others shared their more critical takes concerning North's request to delete the video.

Over on the Kardashians subreddit, one user wrote: "So Kim thinks her daughter begging for her to delete stuff is internet worthy? First she tried looking like mother of the year by taking her kids with her to work and taking all those pictures, now she’s posting videos of her daughter begging for her to delete stuff while she is busy staring at herself in her phone."

Another added: "Why would she post this? North is unhappy and explicitly asks her to please delete it. This feels so invasive. She’s only 9, she shouldn’t have videos she doesn’t like of herself online for millions of people to see."

On Twitter, another person wrote: "IDK -- if I had 330 million followers and my kid genuinely asked me not to post something that embarrassed them I wouldn't do it. That's just me tho."

Kim Kardashian shares video lip-syncing to Versace on the Floor
Kim Kardashian shares video lip-syncing to Versace on the Floor. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram

While Kim and North's joint TikTok allows North to have control of what videos she shares of herself online, the 9-year-old has been pretty vocal about when she doesn't want people to film or take pictures of her.

Last month (July), North held up a sign saying "STOP" while attending the Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris' Haute Couture Week. Explaining North's reaction on social media, Kim wrote: "For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show..."

Another video of North also went viral recently of her shushing a crowd of screaming fans who were waiting for her, Kim and Chicago West to exit a store.

Read more about Kim Kardashian and North West here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter vs. The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz

Latest Celebrity News

Kylie Prew confirms she and JoJo have broken up again

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up again

Demi Lovato opened up about her 'survivor's guilt' after Mac Miller's death

Demi Lovato says she struggled with ‘survivor’s guilt’ following Mac Miller’s death

Demi Lovato

Amy Schumer clarifies she was not "shading" Tom Holland with her 'mental health' video

Amy Schumer denies mocking Tom Holland's mental health video after fan backlash

Tommy Dorfman

Tommy Dorfman says '13 Reasons Why' role delayed her transition

Jennette McCurdy opens about eating scenes on iCarly and Sam & Cat

Jennette McCurdy says filming Sam Puckett’s eating scenes made her “anxious” due to her own eating disorder

News

Brooklyn Beckham is being roasted for implying he's rich from being a chef

Brooklyn Beckham is being roasted for implying he's rich from being a chef

Trending on PopBuzz

Does Laura end up with Massimo or Nacho in The Next 365 Days?

The Next 365 Days ending: Does Laura end up with Massimo or Nacho?

News

Dan Levy joins Sex Education

Dan Levy joins the cast of Sex Education season 4

Sex Education

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson reunite

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson spark new collaboration rumours after surprise reunion

YouTubers

Girl Explaining Meme / Mamma Mia

15 girl explaining memes that are so niche they're actually god tier

Viral

365 Days 4: Will there be a fourth film?

365 Days Part 4: Will there be a fourth 365 Days film on Netflix?

News

Taylor Swift nearly has a cameo in Twilight: New Moon

Taylor Swift was denied a cameo in Twilight: New Moon

Taylor Swift