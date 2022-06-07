Kylie Jenner rocked a naked bikini and her fans are shaking

7 June 2022, 12:29 | Updated: 7 June 2022, 12:41

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Whew, you really had us there in the first half Kylie…

Kylie Jenner is letting it all out on Instagram and the internet is shook.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul recently went on a private getaway with her friends at the Amangiri desert resort in Canyon Point, Utah. The resort boasts an on-site spa, breathtaking mountain views and a giant pool built into the surrounding rock (one night at the luxury resort is at least $5,000…)

But everyone knows that a Kardashian-Jenner holiday isn't just a time for some rest and relaxation, it's also time to create some Instagram content. And right on cue, Kylie has been sharing snippets of her private escape, rocking a metallic Diesel two-piece and a low-cut silver swimsuit. But what dropped multiple jaws was her latest bikini photo…

Kylie Jenner rocked a naked bikini and her fans are shaking.
Kylie Jenner rocked a naked bikini and her fans are shaking. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, @kyliejenner via Instagram

On Monday (June 6), Kylie shared an image of her triangle bikini top featuring some very realistic nipples. The flesh-coloured bikini blended in so well with her skin tone that it made it look like she was actually topless at first glance. She appropriately captioned the image: "Free the nipple."

It's safe to say that fans had to do a double take. "YOOO you gotta put a warning! thought i pressed the wrong app," one person commented. Another said: "The jump scare was real," while a third added: "woke up and chose shock value."

In case you're wondering, this isn't a Kylie Swim number. The bikini in question – fittingly called 'The Naked Bikini' – is made by Jean Paul Gaultier as part of the French fashion house's collaboration with Lotta Volkova. It's not exactly a bargain either, 'The Naked Bikini' retails for £320 and it comes in a darker hue for deeper complexions. The collection also features a naked dress with a woman's physique on it and a similar top.

Forget the blue and gold dress debate, this is the ultimate optical illusion.

