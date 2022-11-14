Sydney Sweeney says her boobs made her feel "ostracised" and "embarrassed" as a teen

By Katie Louise Smith

"I was embarrassed and I never wanted to change in the locker room."

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her body when it comes to nude scenes on Euphoria, and how she felt as a young girl who developed breasts before her classmates.

The Euphoria star has spoken candidly about her body multiple times – her boobs in particular. Back in June, Sydney called out people for sexualising her because of her breasts. Speaking on Variety's Actors on Actors, Sydney said: "There was a storyline of what is happening in Cassie and the sexualization that’s happening in Cassie because of her nude photos that got leaked, and just the perception of others on her because she has boobs."

"I see that happening to me in real life, even though everyone watched Euphoria. I go, 'Did you not learn?'"

In a new profile with GQ, Sydney has now expanded on those comments, and shared how she went out of her way to disprove the perceptions and stereotypes that were placed on her as a teenager, due to her body.

Explaining to GQ that she developed a lot earlier than her peers, Sydney opened up about struggling with how her body looked when she was younger, particularly when people began to define her based on it.

"I had boobs before other girls and I felt ostracised for it," she said. "I was embarrassed and I never wanted to change in the locker room. I think that I put on this weird persona other people had of me because of my body."

As a result, Sydney decided to take up "every sport" and "studied really hard" to show people that "[her] body doesn’t define who [she is]."

When asked if she still feels like she has to do that today, in order to subvert people's stereotypical opinions about her based on her breast size and her body, she replied: "Oh yeah, but now it’s on a whole-world scale."

Elsewhere in the interview, Sydney doubled down on calling out the trolls who obsessively screenshot her nude scenes in Euphoria, comment on her body and then proceed to – for some reason – tag her family members in the pictures.

"It got to the point where they were tagging my family. My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair," she said. "You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualised person at school and then an audience that does the same thing."

The interviewer then asked if the fixation on her body from trolls makes her want to hide herself away, to which Sydney replied: "Not anymore. I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more."

