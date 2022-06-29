Alabama Barker asks fans for prayers after her father Travis Barker is rushed to hospital

29 June 2022, 11:45 | Updated: 29 June 2022, 12:04

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Details on the severity of Travis' medical condition are currently unclear.

Alabama Barker has asked fans to keep her father Travis Barker in their prayers after he was recently rushed to hospital.

On Tuesday (June 28), TMZ captured images of Travis being taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher after an unknown medical incident. The Blink-182 drummer's wife Kourtney Kardashian, who he married in a lavish Italian ceremony in May, was pictured by his side.

It hasn't been confirmed what Travis' condition is, or how serious it is. However, Travis hinted that he is in the midst of medical scare on Twitter. On the same day he was hospitalised, Travis tweeted: "God save me." (However, it's also the title of his March 2022 song collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly.)

READ MORE: Kardashians fans are losing it over the pasta portions at Kourtney and Travis’ wedding

Alabama Barker asks fans for prayers after her father Travis Barker is rushed to hospital
Alabama Barker asks fans for prayers after her father Travis Barker is rushed to hospital. Picture: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for boohooMAN

Travis' daughter Alabama Barker has also asked fans to keep her dad in their thoughts. "Please send your prayers," Alabama posted an Instagram Stories alongside the pleading face emoji.

Following the news of Travis' hospitalisation, his name soon began trending on Twitter. Fans shared their well wishes on social media but others appear to have made jokes about Travis' condition causing his fans to clap back. (People also made jokes about Travis' mother-in-law Kris Jenner making sure the Hulu cameras were rolling while he was taken to hospital.)

One person tweeted: "If you're making jokes about Travis Barker, or anyone having a medical emergency, you're the sick one."

Another added: "People making jokes about Travis Barker being hospitalized and talking about a 'Kardashian curse' is disgusting and why I've been losing hope in humanity."

Get better soon Travis!

