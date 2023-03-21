Zendaya spotted wearing a ring with Tom Holland's initials and fans are losing it

By Emma Kershaw

"Zendaya’s signet ring has the letters TH engraved on it! I’m out of here. I can’t do this anymore".

Zendaya has been spotted wearing a ring carved with Tom Holland's initials, and it's sending fans into a frenzy.

The Euphoria actress recently headed out for a couple of manicures in London and yesterday (Mar 20) nail technician Marina Dobyk took to Instagram to share two clips of her designs for Zendaya - a powder pink set and a dark navy set. While the stunning sets are enough to give you nail envy, it's the signet ring that has really grabbed fans' attention.

Tom Holland and Zendaya. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM, @marianadobyk.nails/Instagram

Carved with the initials "TH" in a cursive font, the 26-year-old's signet ring appears to be a subtle declaration of her love for Tom Holland, her Spider-Man co-star, who she has been dating for two years.

The eye-catching ring was visible in both of Marina's Instagram stories and Instagram grid posts, and the clips have since been re-shared by the Zendaya fan account, @newsdaya.

Fans have, unsurprisingly, been going wild for the piece of jewellery, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on Zendaya's sweet tribute to her boyfriend.

"They’re literal goals ahh," tweeted one person. "Zendaya’s signet ring has the letters TH engraved on it! I’m out of here. I can’t do this anymore," wrote another, sharing close-ups of the ring.

A third person then added, alongside a hilarious Miley Cyrus meme: "Me and zendaya both got our nails done exactly the same today but i wasn’t wearing a signet ring with my boyfriend’s initials on it."

Zendaya’s signet ring has the letters TH engraved on it!

I’m out of here. I can’t do this anymore 😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/BnpvZtbvUb — ~Ele~ (@xbeginagainx) March 18, 2023

me and zendaya both got our nails done exactly the same today but i wasn’t wearing a signet ring with my boyfriend’s initials on it pic.twitter.com/3ewXc0q9L4 — Julia (@tomhollwho) March 19, 2023

Also this week, paparazzi photos surfaced online of Zendaya and Tom doing some grocery shopping in London. Pretty normal, right? Celebs, they're just like us.

However, it was these grocery store photos that revealed the "Z" stitching on Tom's jeans, which we can all safely say stands for Zendaya.

The pair obviously have so much love for one another, and Zendaya's stylist Law Roach even recently revealed that she and Tom had been "secretly in love" for a long time.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022, he said: "They had been, you know, secretly, in love forever. And this was a big step for them to go out. And I got to dress both of them. And Tom's my little brother and that's my little sister. I just love that we all get to experience their love now."

Relationship goals? I think so.

