Zendaya explaining why she thinks Tom Holland has "rizz" is the cutest thing

By Sam Prance

Tom Holland has previously said that he has no "rizz" whatsoever.

Stop what you're doing right now and watch this viral video of Zendaya explaining why she thinks Tom Holland has "rizz".

It's hard to think of a cuter couple in Hollywood than Zendaya and Tom Holland. The couple first met filming the Spider-Man movies, and went public with their romance in 2021 shortly after paparazzi invaded their privacy by publishing photos of them kissing. In the years since, they've given fans small glimpses into their relationship on social media and in interviews.

Now, Zendaya has just melted everyone's hearts after saying that she thinks Tom Holland has a "beautiful" type of "rizz".

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Zendaya was asked who has the most "rizz" in the Dune 2 cast. At first, Zendaya joked: "Me, hello?" However, she then added: "I don't know. 'Rizz' is short for 'charisma', right? Everybody's kind of got their own."

Umprompted, Zendaya then brought up Tom. She said: "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but, I personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland. I'm more shy and quiet so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. He's great at just talking to people and getting to know people."

Expanding further, Zendaya said: "You see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. So, he's got that natural gift."

shy rizz is totally a thing 💖 Zendaya: The Puppy Interview coming tomorrow @ 12pm! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/mwNzMT2uhL — BuzzFeed Celeb (@BuzzFeedCeleb) February 22, 2024

As for Tom, he previously told BuzzFeed: "I have no rizz whatsoever, I have limited rizz."

Discussing how Zendaya fell in love with him, he said: "I don't know, I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So long game, probably making a movie with each other definitely helps when the characters you're playing are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit."

Something tell us Tom has a little more rizz than he gives himself credit for.

