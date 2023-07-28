Mojo Dojo Casa House memes have taken over thanks to Ken in the Barbie movie

Ryan Gosling is 'just Ken' in new musical Barbie trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

All these Mojo Dojo Casa House memes? SUBLIME!

Not only has Barbie become a box office smash, a critical success and everyone's new personality, it's also just provided the internet with an endless amount of memes.

There's simply no chance you've been able to scroll through your timelines this past week without seeing some kind of viral tweet relating back to the movie. Depressed Barbie? Allan? Crying Barbie? The Mojo Dojo Casa House...?

Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House plays a pivotal role in the film and the jokes people are making about it after seeing the movie have somehow made it even funnier.

Behold: The finest Mojo Dojo Casa House memes you'll ever lay your eyes on. Shades on, brewski beers at the ready... (Spoilers ahead, obviously!)

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Barbie!

What is a Mojo Dojo Casa House?

The Mojo Dojo Case House makes its grand appearance after Ken returns to Barbie Land to tell all the other Kens what he found out about the 'patriarchy' while out in the Real World.

Ken returns before Barbie does, and when Barbie arrives back home, she discovers that the Kens have completely taken over Barbie Land, as well as every single Dreamhouse which have since been have turned into Mojo Dojo Casa Houses.

Playing off the stereotypical "man cave" aesthetics and energy of a messy bachelor pad/frat house, the Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa Houses are full of horse-themed accessories, mini-fridges stocked full of beers, faux furs, 'Kendom' flags, reclining chairs, protein powders, golf clubs...

Now, people who have seen the film have turned the Mojo Dojo Casa House into a meme – and it's truly one of the best Barbie memes yet.

The Mojo Dojo Casa House cinematic universe is unmatched.

when edward took bella to his mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/fpjEbToeSZ — ✧ 🦇 (@kristenluvr) July 23, 2023

Take him to the mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/FuG8UxVx1T — Dr Sean Travers (@seanjetravers) July 24, 2023

"welcome to our mojo dojo casa house" pic.twitter.com/rnhcF7YjgH — twilight renaissance | fanpage (@twilightreborn) July 26, 2023

mr darcy's mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/Bz1zPVcXIm — sandra (@bewitcheyre) July 26, 2023

"welcome to my mojo dojo casa house" pic.twitter.com/mfErgrwUD6 — agness (@coffeewithvodka) July 27, 2023

“where are we?”

“welcome to my mojo dojo casa house” pic.twitter.com/a8wWsDM7Ed — when EMMA falls in love 7/28 (@atotalposer) July 23, 2023

Barbie’s Ken’s Mojo Dojo DreamHouse Casa House pic.twitter.com/AAzdZvEYSa — alex ✧ (@wdwruffalo) July 24, 2023

mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/Dy2hq7fRpb — mirrorball (@fancysnaake) July 25, 2023

If only he had decided to build a Mojo Dojo Casa House instead of an atomic bomb.

I think we've all stepped into a Real World Mojo Dojo Casa House at least once in our lives...

mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/5dfAYyVLJx — 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡 (@mishricci) July 23, 2023

mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/a6MxZGhQew — out of context parks and rec (@nocontextpawnee) July 25, 2023

Barbie walking into Kens mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/fsNKS4gVIP — 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 25, 2023

this mojo dojo casa house looking ass apartment pic.twitter.com/Vm0ABfR9Hu — lissy (@babeygirlmac) July 28, 2023

this is the original mojo dojo casa house. this is a man’s nest. pic.twitter.com/Ueyp3lJpKv — gail (@phildonephy) July 25, 2023

Life really does imitate art.

this feels like the barbie house turning into the mojo dojo casa house https://t.co/qGdTi3nJed — jo (@sixofsongbirds) July 24, 2023

The ONLY man whose Mojo Dojo Casa House I would be willing to live in!

i just know phil dunphy would have so much fun saying mojo dojo casa house — kie (@criminalplaza) July 25, 2023

On a scale of 1-10, how chaotic do you think Schmidt's Mojo Dojo Casa House would be?

he looks like the type of guy who would own a mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/A0DAwH5uew — dee 🥛 ֙⋆ GOMENS SPOILERS (@jebeccaday) July 25, 2023

Harry's Mojo Dojo Casa House

harry’s mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/IqyDdYOXkr — ⛧ sammy ⛧ (@finelinesammy) July 25, 2023

'SUBLIME!' (Taylor's Version) [From The Mojo Dojo Casa House]

barbie’s ken’s mojo dojo

dream house casa house pic.twitter.com/SbgIAxa08X — t ⋆˙༄ (@cwbylkme) July 25, 2023

Betty, one time I was riding on my skateboard, when I passed your mojo dojo casa house, it’s like I couldn't breathe pic.twitter.com/zEwtEB9tg9 — cora • Eras Tour LA! (@ghostofeste) July 25, 2023

And I left my scarf there at your sister’s mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/4a4NgsCq9C — Nini 💜 (@longIivenini) July 25, 2023

spring breaks loose, but so does fear

he's gonna burn this mojo dojo casa house to the ground — Taylor Swift Lyrics Bot (@TSwiftLyricsBot) July 26, 2023

“this dorm was once a mojo dojo casa house”

i made a joke, “well it’s made for me” — kyle elizabeth 🌙 (@kylekerch) July 25, 2023

and i’ve been meaning to tell you i think your mojo dojo casa house is haunted your dad is always mad and that must be why — mia⸆⸉ GUTSSS (@blockmiaout) July 25, 2023

now she gets the mojo dojo casa house, gets the kids, gets the pride pic.twitter.com/JpApZnrOTq — emily ✨🪩🏹🏰 SAW LONG LIVE!! (@et_phone_homeee) July 25, 2023

BARBIE

I

WON’T

MAKE

ASSUMPTIONS

ABOUT

WHY

YOU

SWITCHED

YOUR

MOJO DOJO CASA HOUSE ROOM

BUT

I

THINK

IT’S

CAUSE

OF

ME

BARBIE

ONE

TIME

I

WAS

RIDING

ON

MY

SKATEBOARD

WHEN

I

PASSED

YOUR

MOJO DOJO CASA HOUSE

IT’S

LIKE

I

COULDN’T BREATHE

YOU

HEARD

THE

RUMORS

FROM

ALLAN pic.twitter.com/7yeK5uQLGG — c 💌 (@celestialswiftt) July 26, 2023

If his Mojo Dojo Casa House is located in the basement and is made out of glass? RUN.

mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/9gI4Qz6EHb — Netflix (@netflix) July 25, 2023

To quote the great Stereotypical Ken... "SUBLIME!"

