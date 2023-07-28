Mojo Dojo Casa House memes have taken over thanks to Ken in the Barbie movie

28 July 2023, 17:26 | Updated: 28 July 2023, 17:30

Ryan Gosling is 'just Ken' in new musical Barbie trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

All these Mojo Dojo Casa House memes? SUBLIME!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Not only has Barbie become a box office smash, a critical success and everyone's new personality, it's also just provided the internet with an endless amount of memes.

There's simply no chance you've been able to scroll through your timelines this past week without seeing some kind of viral tweet relating back to the movie. Depressed Barbie? Allan? Crying Barbie? The Mojo Dojo Casa House...?

Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House plays a pivotal role in the film and the jokes people are making about it after seeing the movie have somehow made it even funnier.

Behold: The finest Mojo Dojo Casa House memes you'll ever lay your eyes on. Shades on, brewski beers at the ready... (Spoilers ahead, obviously!)

READ MORE: Depression Barbie Commercial memes go viral thanks to the Barbie movie

Mojo Dojo Casa House memes have taken over thanks to Ken in the Barbie movie
Mojo Dojo Casa House memes have taken over thanks to Ken in the Barbie movie. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures, NBC

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Barbie!

WARNING: Barbie spoilers ahead!
WARNING: Barbie spoilers ahead! Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures via YouTube

What is a Mojo Dojo Casa House?

The Mojo Dojo Case House makes its grand appearance after Ken returns to Barbie Land to tell all the other Kens what he found out about the 'patriarchy' while out in the Real World.

Ken returns before Barbie does, and when Barbie arrives back home, she discovers that the Kens have completely taken over Barbie Land, as well as every single Dreamhouse which have since been have turned into Mojo Dojo Casa Houses.

Playing off the stereotypical "man cave" aesthetics and energy of a messy bachelor pad/frat house, the Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa Houses are full of horse-themed accessories, mini-fridges stocked full of beers, faux furs, 'Kendom' flags, reclining chairs, protein powders, golf clubs...

Now, people who have seen the film have turned the Mojo Dojo Casa House into a meme – and it's truly one of the best Barbie memes yet.

The Mojo Dojo Casa House cinematic universe is unmatched.

If only he had decided to build a Mojo Dojo Casa House instead of an atomic bomb.

I think we've all stepped into a Real World Mojo Dojo Casa House at least once in our lives...

Life really does imitate art.

The ONLY man whose Mojo Dojo Casa House I would be willing to live in!

On a scale of 1-10, how chaotic do you think Schmidt's Mojo Dojo Casa House would be?

Harry's Mojo Dojo Casa House

'SUBLIME!' (Taylor's Version) [From The Mojo Dojo Casa House]

If his Mojo Dojo Casa House is located in the basement and is made out of glass? RUN.

To quote the great Stereotypical Ken... "SUBLIME!"

Read more about Barbie here:

WATCH: The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

The Witcher Cast Interview Each Other | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Viral News

Alien memes are going viral following the UFO congress hearing

Alien memes go viral following UFO congress hearing

Most viewed TikTok videos: The top 10

What is the most viewed video on TikTok? Here are the Top 10

Michael Cera's Allan has become the fan favourite character in Barbie

Barbie fans call Michael Cera's Allan the best part of the movie

News

What is a Rainbow Kiss? TikTok reacts to NSFW viral term

What is a Rainbow Kiss? TikTok reacts to explicit meaning of the viral term

Margot Robbie doing sign language with a deaf fan is going viral

Margot Robbie praised after video of her doing sign language with a deaf fan goes viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour times: What time does Beyoncé take to the stage?

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour times: What time does Beyoncé take to the stage?

Beyonce

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Summer 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Josh Peck is in Oppenheimer and the memes are out of control

Oppenheimer viewers are losing it over Josh Peck doing his 'Megan' face in the film

News

Do Skye and Cameron end up together in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?

Do Skye and Cameron end up together in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Will there be a Barbie sequel? Greta Gerwig reveals if another movie is in the works

Greta Gerwig denies that a Barbie sequel is in the works

News

Taylor Swift Eras Tour documentary: Will there be a concert film?

Is Taylor Swift releasing an Eras Tour documentary? Here's what we know so far

Taylor Swift