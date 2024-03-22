Steve from Blue's Clues just posted a video that reduced everyone to tears

22 March 2024, 14:37

Steve from Blues Clues posts an emotional video

By Katie Louise Smith

"Steve from Blues Clues posting this after the Nickelodeon documentary, he knew exactly what we needed."

Steve from Blues Clues has just posted a TikTok video that has reduced thousands of Millennials and Gen Z fans to tears.

Back in 2021, the beloved Steve Burns who hosted the Nick Jr. show from 1996 to 2002, returned to the internet after he abruptly left the series. Since posting his "emotionally devastating" comeback video, Steve has started a TikTok account where he checks in with his followers from time to time.

A couple of days ago, Steve posted another one of those videos and it immediately went viral, with people comparing it to Elmo's recent viral tweet that was met with thousands of people offloading their thoughts, life updates, and everything in between.

Steve from Blue's Clues just posted a video that reduced everyone to tears
Picture: Nick Jr., @hioutthereitsmesteve via TikTok

The simple one minute long video starts with Steve asking: "Hey, I'm checking in. Tell me, what's going on?"

Steve then remains silent for the rest of the clip, as music plays in the background. He nods along, maintaining eye contact with the camera before ending by saying: "Alright, well, it's good to hear from you. You look great."

The short video has now gone viral on social media thanks to one post captioned: "Steve from Blues Clues posting this after the Nickelodeon documentary, he knew exactly what we needed."

The post has really struck a cord with fans who used to watch the series. It's not the first time Steve has dropped a video like this though – every couple of months, he posts similar TikTok videos inviting his followers to share what's happening in their lives.

But the reason why this particular video has gone viral appears to be because of the timing. The new docuseries Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which alleges several counts of inappropriate behaviour, dynamics and abuse on various Nickelodeon shows, was released a few days before Steve posted his video.

Fans of shows like Zoey 101, Drake & Josh, Victorious and Sam & Cat have all been horrified over the allegations that have emerged, and are devastated about what many of their childhood faves went through as kids.

We do not deserve Steve!

