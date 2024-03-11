Here's what John Cena was actually wearing in "nude" Oscars moment

By Katie Louise Smith

John appeared fully "nude" to present Best Costume Design, but a backstage photo has now revealed what he was actually wearing on stage.

If you've spent the last few hours wondering whether or not John Cena was actually naked on stage at the Oscars, here's your answer.

Last night (Mar 11), the 96th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles with the likes of Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Da'Vine Joy Randolph all going home with their own golden statue. Jimmy Kimmel hosted, and various actors joined him on-stage to present the awards on the night.

John Cena was one of them, making a very bold and very "nude" appearance to present Best Costume Design.

The actor and former wrestler made his way on stage on Sunday night, appearing to be wearing nothing but a pair of Birkenstocks. However, a behind-the-scenes photo has now confirmed what John was actually wearing behind that envelope...

Was John Cena actually naked at the Oscars?

Here's what John Cena was actually wearing underneath the envelope at the Oscars. Picture: Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images, Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Despite what you might have thought, John was not fully naked behind the envelope.

In a behind-the-scenes backstage image, John can be seen wearing a modesty cloth, which is a protective garment worn by actors on-set whenever they have to shoot a nude scene that doesn't require them to be full-frontal.

In John's case, the covering went between his legs and completely covered his front and back, ensuring that he was in no danger of exposing himself to the audience in the room or at home.

The strip of fabric, which looked a bit like a loin cloth, was closely matched to the colour of his skin and was stuck to his body.

Here's what John Cena was actually wearing behind the envelope during his nude Oscars moment. Picture: Getty

John Cena was actually wearing a modesty garment behind the envelope during the Oscars. Picture: Getty

Why was John Cena naked at the Oscars?

The whole naked bit was actually a reference to the infamous streaker that interrupted the 46th Academy Awards in 1974.

50 years ago, a man named Robert Opel managed to scam his way into the ceremony, posing a journalist, and proceeded to streak across the stage as actor David Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor to the stage.

In the bit, Jimmy asks the audience, "Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?" John then emerges "nude", holding the envelope for Best Costume Design and carefully shuffling across the stage to announce the winner.

After the nominees were announced, John reappeared on camera draped in a curtain. That moment was caught on camera by those in the room. Watch how it happened below.

BTS of how John Cena went from naked to partially clothed during his #Oscars bit | Courtesy: @chrissgardner pic.twitter.com/E5YRe57C4y — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

So there you have it! John Cena was not fully naked at the Oscars!

And you just learned a little bit more modesty garments and about how actors actually film their "nude" scenes in films and TV shows!

