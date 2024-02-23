Barry Keoghan defends Saltburn nude scene after fans say he’s being objectified

By Sam Prance

"I think it’s true art. It really is."

Barry Keoghan has opened up about fame and how he feels about the attention he's received from Saltburn's nude scene.

Three months since it debuted in cinemas and Emerald Fennell's Saltburn continues to dominate online conversation. From the wild bathtub scene to the shocking grave scene, people cant get enough of the psychological thriller. In particular, fans are living for Barry Keoghan's performance as Oliver, including the final scene where he dances around the Saltburn estate naked.

As a result, Barry has skyrocketed to a whole new level of fame, and he's now said that it feels "overwhelming" and "scary".

He's also defended the scene following comments from fans who are worried he's being "objectified".

Barry Keoghan defends Saltburn nude scene after fans say he’s being objectified. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Prime Video

Speaking to Vanity Fair about fame, Barry said: "It’s new for me, man. It’s quite a scary one as well, because I’m not used to this much attention. It’s overwhelming if I’m quite honest. It’s almost a different kind of life that you’ve got to be living now. I just want to make movies and fecking play parts and work with filmmakers, and not focus on this noise too much."

In recent weeks, awards show hosts and reporters have come under fire for making light of Barry's nudity and asking other celebrities about it. There's also been conversation online with fans expressing concern for how Barry's been "objectified".

After Chelsea Handler joked about Barry's penis at The Critic's Choice Awards, one fan tweeted: "i’m over the saltburn d!ck jokes at these award shows. barry keoghan tries to smile his way through it but it is obvious it’s getting to the point where it is uncomfortable."

A reporter was also called out for asking Andrew Scott about Barry's penis on the BAFTAs red carpet. Someone argued: "Obviously Barry is attractive, but can we not objectify him in front of his coworkers?!"

i’m over the saltburn d!ck jokes at these award shows. barry keoghan tries to smile his way through it but it is obvious it’s getting to the point where it is uncomfortable. plus the jokes are cringe… pic.twitter.com/8tdXYlkt1f — ♡ (@laacolee) January 15, 2024

Both Andrew & Barry are so talented, and the interviewer chose to ask that?! Obviously Barry is attractive, but can we not objectify him in front of his coworkers?! I’m starting to wonder if any of the media actually watched Saltburn, or if they just scrolled TikTok. — Britt (@jadednerdyspice) February 19, 2024

When asked if he feels "objectified", Barry said that he "tries not to read too much into" how he's perceived. He said: "It can be detrimental to the mind and your mental state if you read into it too much or you look at too much stuff being said."

As for what he thinks of his viral Saltburn nude scene, Barry added: "I think it shows an act of maturity in your craft, and if it justifies the story and moves it forward, why not? You look at European cinema and they tend to have a lot of scenes that involve nudity, and it’s not a massive thing, really."

Barry continued: "I think it’s true art. It really is. And it’s true vulnerability as well. You’re really kind of putting yourself out there in the most vulnerable state. It’s beautiful to look at."

He ended by saying: "I’m not saying it’s because of my body, but it’s freeing to see that body move around in the way it does. It’s like a moving painting, almost."

