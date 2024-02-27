Ariana Grande confirms reworked 'Fantasize' will feature on Eternal Sunshine album

By Katie Louise Smith

"I took the note and I kind of gave them Ariana’s version of that on the album."

Back in 2023, Ariana Grande had a big viral hit on TikTok thanks to her song 'Fantasize'. But the song itself was never actually intended to be released at all – it was leaked without Ariana's permission.

Ariana has addressed the leaking of her unreleased music before, calling it "disheartening", and now she's elaborating about 'Fantasize' further in a new interview with Zach Sang.

Ariana originally recorded the demo as a '90s parody song intended for a TV show. It was never meant to be for her, but the response has now prompted the superstar to rework it and add her own "completely different" version to her new album, Eternal Sunshine.

Ariana Grande teases her own "completely different" version of leaked viral hit Fantasize on new album. Picture: Republic Records, The Zach Sang Show via YouTube

Despite the clear disappointment that the song was leaked, Ariana did go on to joke about the positive reaction the track had on social media.

On TikTok, three different short clips of 'Fantasize' have been added to over 440,000 videos. In September, the song also charted on Spotify in the Philippines before it was removed.

"Thank you so much. I’ll see you in jail. Literally," Ariana said about the leak, before explained what the song was actually intended for. "That wasn't my song. That wasn't for me. It was like a parody of like a '90s girl group vibe. But [the fans] loved it, they loved it so much [...] It’s so corny, but it’s okay."

Ariana then revealed that she has somewhat tried to reclaim the track, and has crafted her own version of it for Eternal Sunshine.

"I took the note and I kind of gave them Ariana’s version of that on the album," she said. "I would say that exists. So some of those seedling ideas from that time actually made their way onto the album. But they’re completely different now. So although you’ve heard them — because you stole them — they’re very different now."

Ariana Grande on "Fantasize" leaking online 👀 pic.twitter.com/5VzT9GEhbP — Zach Sang Show (@ZachSangShow) February 27, 2024

Elsewhere in the interview, Ariana also called out the viral AI covers that have been going viral on social media. "What are we doing? Why? I hate it!" she said. "It's terrifying!"

